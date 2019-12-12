There’s deep irony in the fact it’s a woman of color, Galveston County GOP Chairwoman Yolanda Waters, who’s taking volcanic heat for using a word that, unfortunately, is in general circulation every day in private exchanges among people who know, and should be and do, better.
The word also is in wide use in the black community and often very publicly so in songs, comedy routines, such as Dave Chappelle’s, which air all over the world, and in social media posts by ordinary people.
Waters would have been better off claiming an ethnic license to use a version of the N-word in reference to fellow party member J.T. Edwards, a black man about whom she was complaining to a friend.
Instead, she claimed it was a typographical error and she couldn’t recall what word she’d actually been attempting, which is near impossible to believe.
The incident raises an interesting question about the locus of racism. Must racism exist in the heart of the actor, the person who speaks or otherwise does, or simply in the eye of the beholder?
When people choose words that exist only to describe, and in this case, demean, race or ethnicity, they are thinking about race or ethnicity and using those to make the judgments we all make about each other. There’s no escaping the fact that doing so is racist by definition.
As far as we’re concerned, the definitive statement about Waters’ transgression came from Raymond Lewis of Galveston.
“There are any number of words available to use in anger (or otherwise) to demean, harass, slander, abuse, belittle, chastise, etc., without resorting to this emotionally charged word,” Lewis posted in comment about the newspaper’s article reporting calls for Waters to resign.
“An apology might be necessary (or not) after calling me one or any of those. There is no apology that can fix the emotional damage after the use of that word in referring to a black person whether among friends or not. Period. The apology covers the issue and the person that used the word. It does not, however, fix what prompted the use of the word in the first place.”
The content of a person’s heart always is a tricky thing to divine, but to hold a public post such as head of a political party requires things far less hermetic, general good judgment being among them.
No matter what Waters really believes about Edwards or black people at large, she displayed a lack of judgment sufficient to justify the calls for her resignation.
But then people much higher in the party apparatus have said and texted and tweeted and done things at least equally as repugnant, if not as overtly racist, as what Waters did. The party response has ranged from obedient silence to hardy applause.
Neither political party can claim to be without sin on racial issues, nor can any other institution in this country that we can think of, including this newspaper, which did things in the past that were shameful.
But the fact is today, on the verge of 2020, it’s the Republican Party with the race-relations problem, and it’s a problem starting at the very highest levels of the party.
While it’s appropriate for party officials to call for Waters to resign, that would be much more impressive if they were as willing to kick up.
