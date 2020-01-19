Advocates of a new charter school proposed for Brazoria County believe parents should have a choice in where they send their students for an education, one that does not require the deep bureaucracies of public education or paying thousands of dollars a year out of pocket for tuition.
There is nothing wrong with their argument as America’s principles are rooted in finding ways to accomplish things more efficiently and inexpensively than the status quo. Reinventing the wheel is what continues to propel our country forward.
Where charter schools have gone flat, however, is in being allowed to operate under different standards and less accountability than their public school counterparts.
For instance, while public schools are melting pots of students, charter schools are allowed to discriminate on who can enter their classrooms by narrowly defining their programs. Students they believe will not succeed in their environment can be kept out, while the public school must accept all comers.
Those who consider public schools wasteful with their money ought to research charter schools, which are rife with waste and fraud, according to stories from media sources nationwide.
A report last year from the Network for Public Education, a nonprofit cofounded by Diane Ravitch, a Bush-era assistant secretary of education, found that of the roughly $4 billion allocated by the U.S. Department of Education for states to fund charter schools, a full quarter of the money has been lost to waste and fraud.
Hundreds of schools across the country that received direct or indirect funding never opened or closed within a year, the report found. In Philadelphia, the ratio of low-income students in charter schools was 41 percent compared to 91 percent in public schools. Some charters, according to the report, strongly discourage or outright turn away students with special needs.
ProPublica’s “Miseducation” project found that at Hope Academy in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with a $550,000 sub-grant, non-white students were seven times more likely to receive harsh punishment than white students. Arizona’s application for grants includes the objective of “improving the academic outcomes of educationally disadvantaged students,” yet an ACLU study found a wide pattern or “illegal and exclusionary” practices to keep those students out of charter schools.
The expansion of charter schools, advocated by the likes of Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and current U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVoss, has been presented as a cure-all for everything that ails public education. Clearly, however, the lengthy pattern of financial abuses and discriminatory practices demand equal oversight as public schools — if not even more stringent standards.
How much it is costing Texans and Americans to pay for the private-school experience offered at charter schools does not show up on an annual property tax statement, but understand every dollar given to a charter school comes out of a taxpayer’s pocket just as it does for a public school. They should be held to account for every penny spent and have their students judged with the same measuring sticks as their peers.
The governing principle of all schools — public, private, parochial and charter — should be to provide the highest-quality education at the most efficient expense possible to students of every economic class, race, religion and ability to learn. All schools that can meet that standard deserve the opportunity to educate the nation’s children, no matter what modifier is placed before it. That standard should not be lowered or modified to support a political agenda.
