Lake Jackson police officers had themselves a heck of a Saturday night. It could have been much worse, of course, and if you’d been judging their activity through social media, it was.
Running errands around the stores off Oyster Creek Drive late Saturday afternoon and early evening, it seemed every time we walked out of a store we saw red and blue flashing lights as Lake Jackson Police SUVs bolted from place to place.
Three were pulled up outside a strip mall questioning a young man in what turned out to be a disorderly conduct call. Not long before, several were surrounding a car stopped in a parking lot. Not long after, an ambulance and fire truck joined them at the exit ramp off Highway 288 near Panda Express, where two vehicles heading in perpendicular directions had met.
Social media posts that evening made it appear the level of response to the wreck signified serious injury, with praying hands soon filling the comment stream.
No one actually was hurt. As often happens, what people see and assume makes things out to be much more serious.
Another expanding social media presence is the Busted Newspaper website, which provides mug shots and bare-bones information about people who have been taken into custody. A Facebook subsidiary focuses on people taken into custody in Brazoria County, and it rapidly is approaching 5,000 followers.
I clicked on a bunch of the links to Brazoria County arrests, and at least a third were people who had unpaid fines for minor offenses. Others were accused probation violators caught with small amounts of narcotics. Few could be classified as hardened, dangerous criminals.
Social media jurors, however, have them headed to the pokey and hoping someone named Bubba makes friends with them in the shower — never mind that whole innocent until proven guilty nonsense.
We attempt in our reporting of local crime to be more even-handed, setting the bar at being charged with a felony before we put a person’s name and photo in print. Misdemeanor offenses, when reported, seldom will identify the accused by name.
It seems such a filter would be appropriate for other sources of information, where too often a much lower bar is applied — if any bar is applied at all. Busted Newspaper, which does more to publicly humiliate a person than it does to keep the community sage, would be one that could use a stronger filter of what to share.
AND IRAN, SO FAR AWAY
Back in 1980, when I had just started in the ninth grade and the waning days of Jimmy Carter’s presidency were upon us, Vince Vance and the Valiants released a parody song to the Beach Boys’ classic “Barbara Ann.” Decades later, John McCain would make reference to it on the presidential campaign, sharing the refrain, “Bomb, Bomb, Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran.”
A classmate had written “Bomb Iran” on the chalkboard of Mr. Nelson’s classroom, and the social studies teacher was not amused. He was a military veteran and explained the potential consequences to us of going to war with that country.
The message sunk in then, when people I knew were of draft age, and it still resonates now. War is not something we should wish for under any circumstances.
We especially shouldn’t be warring among ourselves. The enemy is in another part of the globe, not the other side of the aisle. Stop banging the drums of war. Put down the index finger of blame. Learn from history.
Bombing Iran and sending more young Americans to die will not bring peace, here at home or in the Middle East.
(1) entry
The devil general death was a victory for human life. This devil killed over 600 Americans and thousands of others
Hitler was allowed to wreck havoc and Governments turned their heads This cost millions of lives. I am a Vet and understand a soldier risk and commitment.
2billion from Obama helped fund their terrorist murdering
