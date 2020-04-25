As we a ttempt to return to some sense of normal in our communities during this COVID-19 pandemic, UTMB is implementing a safe and phased approach to returning our services across the region. Our No. 1 goal is to keep everyone safe. Our doctors and nurses are here for you, and we look forward to caring for you and your family.
Fortunately, UTMB is home to some of the world’s most-renown infectious disease experts, and we are tapping into their expertise as we plan UTMB’s return to full service.
To ensure the health and safety of our patients and our employees, UTMB is:
Asking patients to call UTMB in advance of a personal visit, enabling our providers to carefully screen your symptoms by phone.
Offering telehealth clinic and urgent care visits to our patients so you can confer with a provider by phone from the comfort of your own home.
Directing our patients who do need a face-to-face visit with a health-care provider to the most appropriate UTMB clinic, while monitoring each patient’s symptoms until the day of your visit.
Directing patients with upper respiratory symptoms to specific UTMB clinics set up to evaluate and treat those symptoms.
Screening all patients and employees for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to entering UTMB facilities.
Requiring everyone entering a UTMB clinic or hospital to wear a medical-grade face mask, perform hand hygiene and adhere to social distancing to safeguard against the spread of the virus. UTMB will provide the masks at our entrances.
Testing our patients for COVID-19 in advance of any UTMB procedure or hospital admission.
Extending our “no visitors” policy in UTMB clinics and hospitals until we feel it is safe to again allow visitation.
As our patients know, certain elective procedures were postponed at the onset of COVID-19 in our communities. If your procedure was postponed, a UTMB representative will be reaching out to you soon to reschedule.
It is important to me to thank all UTMB employees, from those working feverishly in our clinical labs and research areas on medical therapies, testing and vaccine development for COVID-19, to our health-care teams attending patients on the front line. Your efforts to preserve, protect and restore patients’ health during this pandemic is remarkable.
And, I add my profound respect and gratitude to our county health authority leaders and staff, our first responders and our elected officials and city partners for your work to keep our communities safe. The tremendous support of so many individuals and local organizations who have donated food, supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to our health system has been a tremendous source of comfort and support to all of us at UTMB.
Through it all — hurricanes, economic challenges and now a deadly pandemic — the people of UTMB have worked tirelessly to improve the health of residents in our region through our three mission areas: patient care, research and education.
From my perspective, there is no challenge too great to permanently impair the caring and compassionate spirit of the communities UTMB is honored to serve.
Please stay safe everyone, and rest assured, UTMB is here to help.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.