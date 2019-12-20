It seems whenever someone thinks of lifting a hammer, there’s someone already prepared to complain about the noise.
That seems to be the case again with Angleton in talks to bring an energy storage park to the area. Officials are trying to ink a deal officials predict could generate an additional $200,000 in tax revenue for the city through the creation of Gambit Energy Storage Park.
Residents recently raised concerns with city council over the safety of the facility and its potential impact on homes and roads. If this sounds familiar, it’s because this happens a lot. Consider the hydrogen pipeline Jones Creek residents raised concerns about and ultimately sued the city over or the tank farm residents resisted.
What many of these concerns are rooted in is fear, both for safety and the impact on what longtime residents will have to endure on the roads.
“I just have really two concerns,” resident Larry Schaefer said. “One, of course, is the lithium battery danger, and the other is the effect of construction on businesses in the neighborhood — and neither of those concerns has been addressed adequately.”
The proposed Angleton facility would use lithium-ion technology to store energy during nonpeak hours.
Fun fact: If you are reading this on a phone or laptop, you likely already have a lithium-ion storage battery in your hands. Cell phones, laptops, tablets, smart watches and even some vehicles make use of the technology, and most people seem content with the safety of those devices.
You also likely own or use a vehicle that operates on highly combustable fuel and don’t live very far from a gas station with tanks full of the liquids.
Residents are justified in asking about how major projects will affect their communities, but concerns based simply on fear the second a chemical or compound is mentioned because of potential dangers don’t help. Think of the old adage about the possibility a person crossing the street could be hit by the bus. That risk doesn’t mean mass transit should be abandoned.
Angleton City Manager Scott Albert said residents were alerted about the possibility of the energy park being constructed and invited to a town hall meeting in October. Residents will again have an opportunity to learn about the park during a Jan. 9 Planning and Zoning Committee meeting and a council meeting Jan. 14.
The upside to this is it shows residents are engaged with what’s going on in their communities. We have long harped on the importance of residents being active in their local governments and dealing with topics as they happen, rather than complaining after the fact.
But it’s also important this engagement be based on well-researched information instead of alarm bells.
