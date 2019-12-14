Remember the children.
A proposal adopted this month to place further work requirements on recipients of federal food assistance overlooked the youngest, most vulnerable Americans, those we will count on to support the country in the decades ahead. Perhaps it is just an oversight, one that hopefully does not result in children being collateral damage.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week announced it will move forward with stricter guidelines to be eligible for the nation’s Supplemental Nutrition Program, or SNAP, which most people know as food stamps. It would remove the ability of states to grant waivers to work-eligible adults so they could receive benefits without maintaining steady employment.
Most recipients do not rely on food stamps to feed their families, with the average monthly stipend being about $160. Losing that money will make it more difficult for hundreds of thousands of families to make ends meet, critics say; supporters counter that the tighter regulations will encourage self-sufficiency, Fox News reported.
“For the Trump administration to say that we want to try to responsibly bring down the number of people who are on food stamp programs, if they are able-bodied adults, is not only the responsible thing, but will save taxpayers billions of dollars,” conservative columnist and author Tom Basile told Fox. “It will contribute to the ultimate goal of greater stability and economic prosperity.”
Missing in that equation is that almost 1 million children obtain their eligibility for free school lunches because their parent or guardian receives SNAP benefits, and that will go away if the head of their household is kicked out of the program. That number is based on the findings of the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service.
The potential impact can be seen here in Brazoria County, which has a low unemployment rate amid an economic boom cycle that has been cranking out jobs for more than a decade. Despite all the growth we have seen, local schools — including every Angleton ISD campus — has sufficient poverty levels to provide free meals for every student.
Campuses with a lower ratio of impoverished students still have a significant number who receive free and reduced-priced meals — many who could lose them because they no longer will be enrolled automatically. While still eligible, they will suffer if their parent or guardian fails to navigate the paperwork and bureaucracy that would keep them fed at school.
It is reasonable to expect people who are receiving government assistance of any type — rent, food aid or unemployment — to prove they are attempting to be self-supporting. That includes attending workforce training, diligently seeking work or holding some sort of steady job. Those rules have been in force since 1996 and have moved tens of thousands of people off the government dole.
Children have little say in whether their parents live up to their responsibilities, and they should not be punished for the failings of those who brought them into the world.
Tighten up the work requirements for SNAP recipients so they do not become long-term burdens on society. But making children go hungry as a consequence is not something we as Americans should be comfortable supporting.
