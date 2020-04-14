Trashy people are ruining good spots
I pick up litter along the road and bank of Bastrop Bayou in the Clay Banks Fishing Area. It got closed several times in the past because of excessive trash being left. The last time it got opened back up for Trash Bash, the feds said if it got trashed again, the place would be closed for good and no one would fish there again. It would be locked like the areas by the storm-gate, by Phillips and other good honey-holes the public no longer has access to for the same reason. I don’t want that to happen. It’s a gorgeous area.
What on God’s green earth is wrong with most of you people! Haven’t you got the sense God gave a grapefruit? Since the coronavirus hit, I’ve been picking up 10 pounds of garbage every single day. Previously, it would be 2 to 5 pounds every other day, except on weekends.
The rules say no alcohol use, no fires and no off-road vehicle use, and yet some of you regularly hit the trifecta. I got a bad back and those bottles get heavy. At least, buy the cans. I’ve found dirty diapers, discarded clothing and fishing equipment, used prophylactics, underwear, broken chairs and enough Buc-ees bags and cups to stock the Oyster Creek store.
C’mon folks, please show some respect for yourselves and the environment. I’m an old man and no one is going to take my place, and then you’re going to lose Clay Banks for good.
John Hines, Freeport
