Austin reader needs to do some research
Here is a short research reading list for William Teague of Austin regarding the San Bernard River:
n “Study of Complex Flows in The Lower San Bernard River, Texas” By Jose A Sanchez and Timbak M. Parchur, September 2001, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center, Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory ERDC/CHL TR-01-24.
n “Coastal Process Study of San Bernard River Mouth, Texas: Stability And Maintenance Of Mouth” by Nicholas C. Kraus and Lihwa Lin, August 2002, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center, Coastal Hydraulics Laboratory, ERDC/CHL TR-02-10
n “Status Report Stream Velocity discharge and Water Quality Parameters at the intersection of the San Bernard River and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, Near River’s End, Texas” October 2003 – September 2005 by Jeffry W. East, U.S. Geological Survey WRD: TWDB Contract Number 2004-483-539
n “Indications and Potential Sources of Change in Sand Transport in the Brazos River, Texas” by David D. Dunn and Timothy H. Raines, U.S. Geological Survey, Water Resources Investigations Report 01-4057, 2001; In Cooperation with the Texas Parks and Wildlife and the University of Texas Bureau of Economic Geology.
Note: There is no documentation that the mouth of the San Bernard River ever closed prior to 2007.
Space does not allow me to list the other two dozen or so studies I have on hand, but most of them have links on www.sanbernardtx.com
Roy Edwards, Brazoria
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.