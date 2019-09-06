Local news column conjures memories
Michael Morris’s commentary in The Facts about the need for local newspapers brought back a lot of memories.
In the early years, the Kendalls owned the paper. The Freeport Facts was a one day a week paper delivered on Thursday. When I was about 8 years old, boys would go down to the little building in the 100 block of West Broad Street and pick up a number of papers and walk the streets selling them. I did that a couple of times walking up Fourth Street from the 400 block to the 1600 block calling out “FREEE-PORT FACTS.” The people would come out with a nickel for a paper. I got two cents and The Facts got three cents.
With the need to become daily it became the Daily Facts Review. Later the name became The Brazosport Facts. To serve the covered area, now it is The Facts.
The paper has changed its name to fit the area of delivery, but has kept the local news and events up “front.” If you are a sports fan it is covered. Local school and community events are covered as well. Our two boys delivered the paper on bicycles (when they could not talk us into taking them in the car) in Clute in the 1970s and made their spending money.
Dan Kessner, Clute
