ACCLAIM
When Lake Jackson developed the area around Shy Pond decades ago, city leaders ensured two graves known to be in that part of th e city were undisturbed. Instead of building over the gravesites, they built the road around them, leaving the hallowed ground in the median.
While preserving the site was appropriate, the absence of markers left the recognition of the people’s remains a step short. That will be remedied after a determined local resident’s efforts earned approval from Lake Jackson City Council.
City leaders last month gave permission for Nancy Howard, president of the Brazoria County Texas Historical Cemetery Guardianship Association, to place two headstones and a Texas Historical Cemetery Marker in the median of Any Way where two people remains rest.
The Shy Pond area is where a “freedmen’s church” one stood, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The graves belong to Maggie Robinson McBeth, who was born March 15, 1883, and died in September 1946, and Maggie Mattalane Beasly Barnes, who was born Oct. 28, 1948, and died in December of the same year, Howard said.
The infant and woman will be recognized with light gray granite headstones, Howard said, and the historical marker will be black granite mounted on a 4-foot metal post. Other historical markers have been made with bronze or precious metal, leading to theft, something the heavy granite markers will discourage, Howard said.
All who pass from this Earth deserve to have their final resting place recognized, and we appreciate the work of Howard and Lake Jackson’s leaders to ensure it takes place with the unrecognized graves on Any Way.
AgriLife program sets table for agriculture education
It might seem to some children that bringing food to their kitchen table is as simple as whipping out a debit card and grabbing a paper bag passed through a window.
Students who participated in AgriLife Extension’s Capt. Shishka Bob program now know much better about what it takes to satisfy their hunger.
The Brazoria County Extension Office recently presented the annual agriculture awareness program to about 1,300 fourth-graders over two days at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds. It showed hundreds of children how their meals are farm-to-table, not Kroger-to-table.
Students rotated among stations at which different food items were broken down into their nutritional benefits and byproducts, and children learned how the commodity could be used. Sessions included information about corn, pecans, swine, poultry, cotton, bees, water, seafood, beef, rice and AgMyth Busters.
The Farm Service Agency also taught kids about acres and what crops are commonly grown in Brazoria County, including rice, which is the county’s most-produced crop with a little more than 15,000 acres.
“We want them to learn how (agriculture) touches their lives every single day,” Agriculture Extension Agent Jessica Chase said. “Everything they’re doing, ag is a part of it.”
That includes the burger, bun and chicken nuggets they get at the drive-thru. Without knowing the origins of such things, America’s farms will lack people interested in growing and raising the crops our country will need to ensure everyone is fed.
A SHAME
Culture war flares anew
It’s interesting that, while celebrating a holiday based on Native Americans and English settlers setting aside their hostilities for a feast, modern Americans felt the need to fire a fresh shot in the culture war.
Actually, it would be disingenuous to call it a war; it is about as real as a child with plastic Army men waging battle in his bedroom.
A small faction of right-wing snowflakes — yes, they exist on both sides of the spectrum — claimed last week that there is a war on Thanksgiving. This salvo follows the dissipated War on Christmas in which few people stopped saying Merry Christmas or recognizing the reason for the season.
The basis for those espousing our need to fight back in the War on Thanksgiving is because not everyone calls it Thanksgiving anymore. Some have deemed their holiday feast to be Friendsgiving because, having no family members nearby with whom to celebrate, they instead welcome friends into their homes the fourth Thursday of November to share their table of plenty.
Emily Compagno, filling in on Fox & Friends last Wednesday, appeared to have a problem with that term.
“I think the issue that a lot of people have with potentially changing that name is the fact that in that name we’re expressing gratitude and whatever historical connotations we can acknowledge,” she said. “It still doesn’t take away from the fact that this is the day that we are to give thanks and gratitude for our loved ones and blessings.”
Pushing a made-up political narrative does more to take away from what the day is supposed to be about. America is better off if we confine the imaginary spirits of the holidays to the three that appear before Ebenezer Scrooge.
