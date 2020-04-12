Pastor Brenda George of New Life Church in Freeport offered a unique perspective on how people will celebrate Easter today, free of egg hunts, a giant ham and other traditions.
“For the first time, since the very first Easter 2,000 years ago, we as Christians are in our homes celebrating Jesus — his death, his burial, his resurrection,” she said. “We’re not in the church building. For the first time, the Passover is a true passover event — we are actually living it in its entirety in 2020.”
Everyone who for years has complained about the focus on secular aspects of the Easter holiday can — to borrow from another Christian holiday — celebrate the reason for the season.
Young families still can mark the full traditional activities, just in smaller numbers. Instead of dozens of cousins, aunts and uncles, just a handful of eggs and a basket per child is all that will be necessary.
The scramble to outfit girls in spring dresses and boys in their best shirt and khakis can be dispensed with. No rush to get to church before the holiday Christians take all the good seats or struggling to hear Scripture over restless toddlers ready to hunt eggs.
Instead, they can stay in their jammies, gather around the TV or computer and tune in to the Good News from their home church or any thousands of others around the world.
Easter, most people will come to realize, never was about the eggs and chocolate and bunnies. It isn’t about the spring bonnet or freshly pressed shirt and shiny black shoes.
The most holy day of the Christian year is about sacrifice. It is the story of a man who spent 40 days in the desert fighting Satan. It is about one man giving his life for the sake of all mankind.
The story of Easter should give us joy sufficient to override any sadness of having to put off a mass gathering of relatives for a few more weeks.
“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song,” Pope John Paul II once said. Follow that guidance today as we worship virtually, or while sitting in the parking lot of a house of worship or merely acknowledging through quiet care the miracle of this day.
At this time of our personal sacrifice, we should reflect on the universal sacrifice that promises us hope in this life and after it.
