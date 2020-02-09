SUBDIVISION DISCUSSION The next workshop featuring Lake Jackson city council, planning commission and development corporation members and the Alden subdivision developers will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive. Public hearings are planned for March 3 and 16 for residents to ask questions and air their concerns. City staff is working on a presentation about drainage in the development and surrounding areas.
The information laid out by engineers last week about how flooding would not be a concern in the new Alden subdivision off Highway 288 in Lake Jackson provided a good explanation as to how it will be designed to prevent rising waters in the development. That would be welcome news for anyone interested in buying a home or opening a business in the planned unit development.
For those already living in homes adjacent to the almost 1,000-acre site, however, many questions remain about where water would flow should the Brazos River overtop its banks or a deluge such as Hurricane Harvey or Tropical Storm Imelda inundate the area as they did in recent years.
City leaders are planning to put together a presentation that explains all that and hopefully alleviates legitimate concerns of residents in the watershed that could be affected by more concrete and interference with the natural flow of rainwater on the former prison system land.
The future subdivision will cover 987 acres “right along” the west side of Highway 288, META Planning Senior Planner Kathryn Parker said. Oyster Creek runs along the western boundary of the property and Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport is directly north, she said. It is expected to include starter homes to homes worth upward of $400,000, multi-family apartments, commercial development, lakes and more.
Concerns center on the memories of recent weather events that left the area on which the development will be built. The site looked like a rice paddy after Harvey and other flood events as Brazos River water naturally flows into Oyster Creek, which then spilled its banks as well.
Developers said a retention pond and lakes included in the plans will help alleviate the risk, and dirt removed to create that pond will be used to elevate the homes and other buildings in the subdivision. That should prevent the new development from experiencing major flooding, but it does raise questions about where that water will go when its flow is redirected.
That is something the developers and city leaders will have to work hard to answer because even common-sense explanations could fall on deaf ears given the continued angst and alarmism over the prospect of having to live through another major flood or hurricane. That has people judging the project on emotion instead of raw facts.
It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the Alden subdivision to Lake Jackson’s future. It is the final sizable piece of property that can be developed in the city, and with houses in its boundaries often selling in two weeks or less, more rooftops are needed to support the amenities and low tax rate to which residents are accustomed.
But the potential costs of that development in terms of increased risk of catastrophic events could inhibit the project from going forward. While engineers and hydrologists seem comfortable, a good sales job will be needed to convince laymen and skittish existing property owners that they won’t be in harm’s way because of their new neighbors.
