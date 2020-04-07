‘What do you have to lose?”
Seldom is that good advice, which is especially true when dealing with a virus that has killed more than 10,000 Americans and 75,000 people around the globe.
President Donald Trump started off his support of prescribing the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine with that phrase during Sunday’s briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. The drug has shown some “anecdotal” evidence it can be useful in treating COVID-19 patients, but is far from a proven commodity, according to a broad array of medical experts.
Among those experts are the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is advising the Trump administration on the pandemic, as he has done with previous presidents of both parties.
To be fair to Trump, this is his full quote: “What do you have to lose?” he said. “I’m not looking at it one way or another. But we want to get out of this. If it does work, it would be a shame if we didn’t do it early.”
“What do I know? I’m not a doctor,” he added. “But I have common sense.”
The quick, appropriate response from the president of the American Medical Association was this:
“You could lose your life,” Dr. Patrice Harris said. “It’s unproven. And so certainly there are some limited studies, as Dr. Fauci said. But at this point, we just don’t have the data to suggest that we should be using this medication for COVID-19.”
Whether the administration has done enough to control the virus, provided the necessary equipment or played politics with governors who were critical of the federal response is an argument for the cable news junkies. Which medicines should be used to treat a deadly, little-researched virus should be determined and recommended by medical experts, not political advisers.
Fauci is one whose sentiments should carry greater weight.
“In terms of science, I don’t think we can definitively say it works,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “The data are really just at best suggestive. There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there’s no effect.”
After chloroquine was mentioned as a possible treatment for coronavirus in a White House briefing, a Phoenix couple fearful of contracting COVID-19 got their hands on some and self-medicated as a preventive measure. The husband is dead, and the wife wound up hospitalized under critical care.
The wife told hospital officials the couple learned of chloroquine’s connection to coronavirus during a Trump news conference, which “was on a lot actually.” They took it because they “were afraid of getting sick,” she said, according to a local NBC affiliate.
People who are scared are willing to try anything, and when the suggestion comes from someone they trust — such as the president or a popular TV doctor — they are more susceptible to the suggestion.
That is what makes Trump’s statements in defiance of his own medical experts not just inappropriate, but outright dangerous.
The federal government should focus on providing the tools necessary to control the pandemic and let those who are doctors to determine what is the best course of treatment. Anyone with common sense would know that.
(1) entry
Mr. Morris, you sir are a sad soul. If you had the virus, you would take the drugs. You would ask for them! You are being a political hack...as usual. Shame on you and The Facts.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.