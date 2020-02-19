School support staff deserves appreciation
Walking down the halls of Brazosport High School this morning, I was struck by the importance of the unsung heroes on every school campus. The receptionists, clerks, teacher aides and support staff who never receive the spotlight, but have more interaction with parents and community members each day than most teachers and administrators.
Like most principals, I spend the majority of my time focused on teaching staff. Yet, as a parent, I spend most of my time talking to the receptionist, the school secretary, the attendance clerk and the nurse. These staff members, more than any others, form my impression of the school where I entrust my own kids each day.
So today, I believe it’s worth taking a moment to recognize the important work done by support staff at each of our local schools, and the phenomenal job they do making sure everything runs effectively and our kids are well cared for. Some of the most competent professionals I have ever worked with have been office staff members and teacher aides who dedicate their lives to service. They don’t do it for money or recognition. They do it out of love and a sense of pride in their community that we can all learn from and aspire to.
As both a principal and a parent, I know that neither my work nor my personal life would be the same without their dedicated efforts. So I want to thank you all for your service to our schools and our students.
Richard Yoes, Freeport
