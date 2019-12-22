It’s difficult not to come to the conclusion that the SPCA of Brazoria County’s unhappiness with its shelter partnership results from self-inflicted wounds.
Early on in the 20-year agreement for the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals affiliate, cracks began to show when representatives of member cities Lake Jackson, Clute and Freeport questioned whether the SPCA was holding up its end. The contract calls for the cities to pay for animal care for the first 10 days and the SPCA to pick up the tab from then — something it wasn’t doing, shelter board members said during a September 2004 meeting.
Months earlier, the SPCA had decided to close its own dilapidated shelter in Angleton — a decision Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said city partners were not consulted on in advance. The Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter already was at capacity most of the time, and Yenne feared the SPCA would use the Lake Jackson shelter as its own facility, which is in large part what happened.
“People need to remember that the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter is an animal shelter for the three cities,” Yenne said in March 2004. “It is not the SPCA facility. They are the partners and operators.”
The constancy of being fully occupied and the SPCA’s continued communication issues in subsequent years kept the relationship with the nonprofit and member cities strained. In 2014, when the SPCA decided to become a no-kill shelter — again, Yenne said, without consulting the cities — a full unraveling of the relationship was underway.
The no-kill policy took an overburdened building and multiplied its defects. Animals were stuck in every available corner of the building, the stench was overwhelming, and the erosion of the structure accelerated. The following year, the SPCA decided it wanted out of the contract because, essentially, it had become so run down.
The partner cities would be right to be unhappy with past SPCA leadership that took what should have been a positive step forward for stray animals in southern Brazoria County and fell short of its potential. Its decisions resulted in the shelter needing major repairs or replacement long before its expected useful life was up — and Lake Jackson taxpayers likely being asked to pony up $3.5 million to make it happen.
Those now running the SPCA weren’t involved in the past problems, and they have the best intentions in wanting to get back to what the organization should be focused on. That includes controlling the number of unwanted animals, providing means for adoption and operating a shelter for animals waiting to find a forever home.
Member cities likewise want what is best for the animals, and can agree the current state of the Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter does not meet what they envision for the facility. Going back to square one is in the best interest of the cities, SPCA and — most importantly — the animals.
That does not mean, however, that the SPCA should be allowed to just walk away from what it wrought. Instead, all the parties need to find a reasonable way to coexist for the next three years, while the cities formulate a new means of animal control and the SPCA fundraises and builds a facility of its own to operate without having to answer to other masters.
The Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter was a grand idea that, had it functioned as intended on paper, would have provided reasonable accommodations for animals at a reasonable cost for the member cities and SPCA. It did not live up to its expectations, and the parties should shake hands and agree to go their separate ways — in 2023, when the contract expires.
