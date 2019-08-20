Congres sman Randy Weber, whose district includes Brazoria County, joined a pair of Texas colleagues last week in introducing legislation that would “would allow federal law enforcement officers and prosecutors to better identify and charge those committing acts of domestic terrorism in the United States.”
It is necessary legislation in a time when mass shootings, bombings in major cities and threats of widespread carnage are commonplace. The definition, however, must allow for concrete interpretation to differentiate between true hate-fueled acts and those committed without political or bigoted motivations.
The difficulty in doing that can be found in the news release from Weber, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-San Antonio, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Dallas. They are the bipartisan sponsors of H.R. 4187, the Domestic Terrorism Penalties Act of 2019, which would establish punishments for acts considered to be domestic terrorism, provide law enforcement with the tools necessary to charge acts of domestic terror and ensure these crimes are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, the release states.
Each of the lawmakers’ comments about the proposed bill refers to the recent domestic terror attacks in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, which is a flawed equivalency given the wholly different motivations of the attackers in each case. The El Paso shooter based his actions entirely on the ethnicity of his targets, right down to driving 600 miles to where there would be a high concentration of potential victims. The Dayton shooter appeared to act out of a desire merely to kill people, with no preference to their gender, skin color or other factors.
Similarly, the lifetime criminal in Philadelphia who shot six police officers did so because he is an awful, lawless human being who didn’t want to be arrested. The hate of a man who threatened to shoot up a Jewish Community Center came from his white nationalist beliefs. Only one of those men would fall into the criteria spelled out by International Terrorism statues in the U.S. penal code, on which Weber’s bill relies for its definition.
A better, more clear-cut standard to define domestic terrorism would be those spelled out in federal hate crimes legislation. Those are based on the motivation of the actor, not the act itself.
Federal hate crime laws go back more than a half-century, when Congress passed and President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a statute making it a crime to use, or threaten to use, force to willfully interfere with any person because of race, color, religion or national origin and because the person is participating in a federally protected activity, such as public education, employment, jury service, travel, or the enjoyment of public accommodations, or helping another person to do so, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
That law since has received two major enhancements, the department states.
In 1996, under President Bill Clinton, the Church Arson Protection Act made it a crime to deface, damage or destroy religious real property, or interfere with a person’s religious practice in situations affecting interstate commerce. More than two decades later, in 2009, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act expanded the federal definition of hate crimes to include those based on gender, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.
Those criteria are far more direct at identifying why a person commits the act. Not all mass shootings can be defined as domestic terrorism, while an attack on a single person could have terroristic motivations.
Clarity of what constitutes domestic terrorism and creating severe penalties on the federal level demand congressional attention. Crafting a bill that allows them to be applied in an appropriately judicious manner will be the challenge.
And when will the Democrats quit backing Antifa?
So you recycled this gibberish again. What's wrong with anyone who kills an innocent person on purpose is a murder and will be put down like a rabid dog.
