Gulf Coast Auto Park’s donation of $20 to BACH from each vehicle sold during April is a great reminder that while COVID-19 brings many worthy causes to donate resources toward, there continue to be other needs in society.
Gulf Coast Auto’s donations correspond with Autism Awareness Month and Brazoria County Association for Citizens with Handicaps is a fitting organization to benefit, since it offers critical therapy and resources to families of children with autism and other physical and developmental problems.
This type of community giving is nothing new for Gulf Coast Auto Park, which donated the same amount of money to VOW 22, which works to prevent veteran suicide, in November.
Children with special needs and veterans struggling with mental health upon returning to civilian life are two examples of needs that don’t stop because of the coronavirus pandemic. The donations and support to these causes shouldn’t stop either.
The pandemic can make these needs even greater.
Ashlee Beagnyam, a BACH clinic director and development coordinator, said change in and lack of routines can be disruptive and stressful for autistic children.
Teletherapy does not provide the same experience as in-person therapy, especially when parents are having to manipulate their children’s bodies in ways they have never needed to before. This could require specialized equipment, which presents more costs to parents during a time that is already hard enough.
Mental health can also be severely impacted during the pandemic. People aren’t able to check on friends and family as they may be accustomed to and those in need can’t do their regular visits to therapists or psychiatrists.
People have donated record amounts to local food pantries and COVID-19 relief, which is absolutely necessary and should continue.
But residents should not forget about the other local, worthy causes that continue to rely on their support.
Numerous events that usually bring in crucial funds may not happen this year, leaving a hole that supporters’ dollars usually fill.
United Way of Brazoria County’s annual golf tournament was supposed to be March 27. The Salvation Army of Brazoria County’s annual Bunny Hop was supposed to be the same day, but organizers now hope it will happen by the end of June. The Gulf Coast Bird Observatory’s Brew on the Bayou was another coronavirus casualty.
These events are huge to these nonprofit organizations. The needs that they fulfill, including rent and utility help and providing temporary shelter, are not going to go away during the pandemic.
Numerous other causes including research and resources for cancer, Alzheimer’s and addiction will continue to need the same level of support.
Consider researching a cause close to your heart and donating to it today. They could likely use it now more than ever.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.