The After 5 Rotary Club made a touching donation to Gulf Coast Court Appointed Special Advocates with hundreds of bags.
CASA is a national organization that acts as the voice for a foster child during court proceedings. Volunteers will learn information about the child and present recommendations to the judge for more informed decisions.
When Texas Child Protective Services come to remove a child from their home for any reason — including abuse and neglect — the under-resourced state agency typically has the children gather their belongings in a trash bag. It’s often the only option available.
Not only do these children experience whatever brought CPS to their houses, be removed from what might be the only home they’ve known into a new situation they’re not yet comfortable with, but any of their dignity that remains is again impacted by gathering what matters most to them in a bag typically used for what’s to be thrown away.
This is what inspired After 5 Rotary to donate 250 duffel bags to Gulf Coast Court Appointed Special Advocates, which they presented Feb. 27 at Wurst Haus in Lake Jackson. Club President Blair Krell presented CASA’s lead recruiter Marian Bullard with the bags, which were bought with the club’s $2,000 donation.
Child removal can happen at any time of the day, and most of these kids are not provided a suitcase or anything to store any of their needs by their parents, CPS Kinship Supervisor Christa Veal said at the event.
Bullard, who has a huge heart for children, posted to Facebook about the issue, which is where Krell saw it and came up with the donation idea, they said.
“I heard the story and it was just sad to hear,” Krell said. “We wanted to help in any way. I told Marian let us know what you want us to buy and we will get it”
But this isn’t the first time Brazoria County residents have been inspired by the fact that foster children have to carry their belongings in trash or grocery bags. In 2018, The Facts reported a donation of 500 bags an Angleton couple made to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service, and it wasn’t the first time they’d done it.
That couple was inspired by the issue when they saw it on television.
These donations are worthy of all the praise and will make a significant impact in hundreds of children’s lives, but it’s a shame it takes a Facebook post or television show to draw attention to the issue.
This demonstrates how forgotten foster children can be in this society. Residents should continue making an effort to discover and fill their needs.
