Steve White
We use all the delivery services. Had quit using DoorDash when we discovered their tipping policy. We are returning to them with this announcement.
Chris Garringer
If I use their app, tip in cash directly to the delivery person
Athenna Newton
Waitr gives 100 percent of the tip and we’re local.
Craig Conrad
I think the proper thing to do would be to call it what it is, theft. The company stole their tips. I’ll continue to tip, mostly in cash directly to whomever, and keep pushing for companies to get rid of tipping as a way to pay their employees a substandard wage.
Laura J. Sigler
I always tip in cash directly to the server.
Cara Baines
People should quit using door dash. There are plenty of other delivery services. Uber gives drivers 100 percent of their tips. And like others are saying, tip the person directly in cash!
Hailey Grammer
Pay your DoorDash person in cash. Hold the company responsible for wage theft.
