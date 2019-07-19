Whatever side people take on whether President Donald Trump’s tweets and speech attacking four congresswomen of color constitute racism, rational people should be able to agree one thing — making racially-charged comments is not an impeachable offense.
Since President Bill Clinton became the second sitting president to stand trial on impeachment charges two decades ago, calls for presidential impeachment have been belted out with more frequency than coffee orders at Starbucks. The frequent invocation of the word minimizes the seriousness of the action and the level of offenses which should be required for it to take place.
A bill filed by Congressman Al Green, D-Houston, came to an actual vote this week before the full House and rightfully went down in lopsided defeat. Green is among a dedicated core of lawmakers who have pushed for Trump’s impeachment since before the president’s inauguration.
The main argument to impeach Trump is that many of his comments and actions are unpalatable to a majority of the American people, including a good number of his supporters. While there is sufficient evidence to support that claim, if being a jerk were an impeachable offense, most of the legislative branch would require defense attorneys.
The efforts to remove Trump from office reaching a vote are a step further than most impeachment calls get, but not so far as the push to impeach President George W. Bush.
In the months before Bush was to leave office, Democratic lawmakers Dennis Kucinich and Robert Wexler managed to get a House vote on their bill spelling out 35 alleged offenses, including misinformation leading up to the Iraq War, the Valerie Plame affair, creating a case for war with Iran, capture and treatment of prisoners of war, spying and or wiretapping inside the United States, use of signing statements, failing to comply with Congressional subpoenas and failure to take actions to prevent the 9/11 terror attacks. The vote June 10, 2008, on the suggested articles of impeachment sent the bill to the House Judiciary Committee, where it died without any action taken on it.
Attempts to impeach President Barack Obama never made it to a vote, though the drumbeat for it remained constant through his eight years in office. Grounds included he was born outside the United States, his policies supporting transgender rights, failure to enforce immigration laws and covering up the attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Polls showed a lack of appetite among the overall electorate for Obama’s impeachment, and no bill ever made it to the House floor for a referral to the Judiciary Committee.
The requirements for impeachment spelled out in the Constitution are at once specific and broad: “The President, Vice President, and all civil officers of the United States” may be impeached and removed only for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” In most of our lifetimes, judges taking bribes have been the most successful grounds for removing a federal officer. More often, public and political pressure is more effective at removing a cabinet member, legislator or other official from office.
Impeachment, however, should have a very high standard and not be invoked for every unpopular action, misstatement or policy disagreement. For as distasteful as a section of the people views Trump’s words, that is insufficient grounds for removing him from office.
Voters will decide in 16 months whether those behaviors make him unfit to continue in the office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.