In the not-too-distant past, volunteers would have miles of discarded Christmas trees to stake along the Brazoria County coastline. In more recent years, however, the number of discarded holiday conifers has diminished, and with it, the ability to replenish dunes that protect our shoreline and the creatures that rely on it remaining vibrant.
Whether the diminishing donations of disposed natural trees is because of people turning to artificial decorations or simple ignorance of the benefits the real ones can yield once the decorations are removed isn’t known. For those among whom it is the latter, however, let this serve as an admonition to join in a natural way to preserve coastal habitat.
Volunteers will fan out on Dunes Day, which this year will take place Jan. 18, with the intent of hopefully staking thousands of discarded trees along a stretch of Brazoria County beach. The needles and limbs of the trees collect sand as it blows inland, eventually building up enough to form a fresh dune.
Officials hope to get enough trees to cover about 14 miles of beach. It takes about 1,000 trees to rebuild a mile of dunes.
They then will need people willing to give up a couple hours of their time on a Saturday morning to tie up the trees and stake them to the ground. Those extra hands will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 18 at Stahlman Park off Bluewater Highway in Surfside Beach to divide and conquer the task.
Their efforts will carry many benefits, both for people and God’s other creatures.
Dunes that will be created by the trees will serve as a coastal barrier that helps protect homes, businesses and industrial sites when there are tidal events and major storms moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. They also provide an important habitat for the animals that rely on the coastal ecosystem to survive.
It only takes a little effort to head to a drop site in Brazoria County and leave behind a natural tree free of lights, tinsel and other decorations. That small deed, like dropping off clothing that no longer fits or old appliances at a charity resale shop, will do someone else far more good than if it ended up in a landfill.
Residents can donate trees until Jan. 13 at any of the County Precinct Offices, Pearland Stella Roberts Recycling Center, Brazoria County Parks Department Headquarters, Manvel Substation or the Surfside Beach main entrance.
Give a tree or some time to help save Brazoria County’s coastline for residents, visitors and wildlife.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.