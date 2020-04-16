The Facts’ mission to keep its community informed has not changed in more than a century of printing.
During a hurricane, flood or pandemic, that naturally comes with sad or scary news, the kind many would rather not read. We hear the complaints that we focus too much on the negative and, unfortunately, the people who have lost their lives.
We continue to report the number of new cases every day and how important it is to continue social distancing and follow CDC guidelines in an effort to flatten the curve. It gets repetitive — considering it’s all anyone is talking about — and even depressing. We hear you.
But being aware of the events in your community matters.
You should be aware of your neighbor who is struggling because she works in healthcare and is not able to kiss her daughter goodnight. You should know the names of the family grieving because they lost their matriarch to COVID-19.
But you also should know about the group of women sewing masks to donate to vulnerable populations, the kids who are spending more time with their parents than before and the great effort volunteers put into entertaining and cheering up residents of assisted-living facilities.
We try to balance the hard, serious news with feel-good, positive and human-focused stories that have just as much of a place in your daily newspaper. We want to tell about people who have fought COVID-19 and won, for instance, but we need help finding them.
This community does an awesome job of reaching out to us when their kids have an impressive accomplishment, their workplace raises funds for a worthy cause or their school is doing an innovative new program.
That shouldn’t stop now. We want to know and help tell all kinds of stories in Brazoria County. We encourage you to let us know about the great things happening in your community so we can all see a little bit of light in the darkness.
We live and work in this community and enjoy learning and reporting about the positive things happening.
As evidenced by our reporting already and past crises, there are plenty of heroes who step up to help through the scariest of times. Their pictures and stories deserve to be shared with their neighbors, and we’re here to do that.
Send your story ideas and submissions to news@thefacts.com and help us show the good side of our situation.
