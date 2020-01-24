Enough of efforts to remove Trump
It should be apparent by now that both sides of the aisle in Congress are a shame to our country and we the people that they are supposed to work for. Funny thing is, when in 2016 a non-politician ran for president, he got elected.
At that point in time, before he was sworn in, the Democrats started looking for ways to get rid of him. He further antagonized them with his tweets and statements. They have complained about everything he’s done and have allowed their intense dislike to keep them on the path to get rid of him.
Sadly, the media has been complicit in this plot. They complained when he killed an Iranian general and bragged about Obama’s killing many people with drones. That was good, but when Trump did it, it was terrible.
We have put up with this garbage for more than three years now, and it goes on and on. As soon as to one of their attempts to get rid of him fails, they go to something else. We have been told he’s the worst in the world, and the people who have accused him have largely abandoned their jobs of working for we the people.
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
