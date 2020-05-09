When Gulf Coast property owners were left to pay their full tax bills on homes that didn’t exist anymore in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and its subsequent flooding, Texas leaders expressed sympathy. They also offered a carrot — don’t worry, we can’t do anything right now, but we will take care of you down the road.
Part of the adjustment would take place organically through the appraisal system four months after the storm. Properties severely damaged or destroyed would have their values all but erased. Almost two years later, the Texas Legislature got around to codifying tax relief in the wake of natural disasters, and voters approved it.
As we are attempting to emerge from a global pandemic that forced closures of businesses, historic job losses and an expected 40 percent cut in quarterly economic activity, state leaders have said little about the obsolete tax bills being mailed. Texas leaders’ prevailing stance is their still-glistening new relief law doesn’t apply in this case, and they don’t intent to do anything to help property owners.
What is being asked, however, does not seem out of line — just roll back the appraised values to 2019 levels to soften the blow of the economic catastrophe. The request, made by those who issue the appraisals, has fallen on deaf ears.
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen is among those on the tough-luck train. He argues the problem is not the appraisals but he tax rates local entities set.
“I believe every taxpayer should be engaged in the local entity’s tax rate-setting process,” Bonnen said.
He is correct as far as that goes, and it is something we have been saying for decades. But it also is a political answer that, as too often was the case in the Harvey aftermath, points the finger at local governments as the problem.
It is an interesting argument to make from state leadership that has done all it can to strip local leaders of control over their communities. And leadership might be a stretch of the term.
Texans are scrambling to put food on the table and keep roofs over their heads, many of them not sure when they will see another paycheck, the state has offered little direct assistance. The federal stimulus checks were intended to help families with necessities, not pay for now-inflated tax bills. Any expressed compassion from Austin rings hollow.
Cheryl Evans, Brazoria County’s chief tax appraiser, is among the officials asking the state to reduce the values to prior-year levels. The state-required agency’s hands are tied under the law as appraisals must be set on the market conditions of Jan. 1 each year, and the pandemic had not yet hit Texas then. Appraisals went up because home prices were consistently going up.
Then an “invisible enemy,” as President Donald Trump calls it, sunk the economy.
In light of the economic equivalent of a 500-year flood, both state and local entities should do right by their constituents who are hurting.
Those on the state level should adopt a rollback on appraisal rates to prior-year levels, ensuring property tax bills don’t increase. Local governments and taxing districts should then adopt the effective tax rate — or as close to it as fiscally prudent — essentially freezing spending at the current year’s levels. Both should look over their project lists and delay any major projects and purchases not urgent to offset revenue shortfalls.
And no one on any level of government should get bonus pay for their work during the pandemic until they take care of property taxpayers first. If an emergency declaration for a pandemic doesn’t apply for tax relief, it shouldn’t apply elsewhere.
Evans, whose agency often is the scapegoat in the property tax war, has it right in expressing sympathy for homeowners.
“There’s enough bad going on without this,” Evans said. “People aren’t going to have the money to pay for the tax statements as they are.”
The ball is in the state’s court first. Roll back appraisal values and put everyday Texans first.
(1) entry
As I have always said, State and Local Politicians, Taxing Entities, and Appraisal Districts are all in it together to stick it to the Taxpayers. They have their little shell game, where they pass the blame to each other.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.