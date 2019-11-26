Brazosport Center Stages has never presented a stage version of the movie “Star Trek: The Search for Spock,” but if they decided to, the climactic scene resulting in Spock’s death would be fitting.
“Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few,” Spock says as he slumps to the floor near death.
Capt. Kirk answers, “Or the one.”
Center Stages this month chose this month to sacrifice its autonomy to strengthen Center for the Arts and Sciences in Clute, the umbrella to which it and four other cultural nonprofits have belonged for more than four decades. It is a logical step in the evolution of the center, creating a marriage of the member organizations where now they often function as roommates.
The goal would be to reach other agreements the center’s other members — the Brazosport Art League, Brazosport Symphony Orchestra, BASF Planetarium and Brazosport Museum of Natural Science — to create a single nonprofit organization that can attract grants and other funding sources to benefit all the groups.
The current structure, in which the members operate independently with separate governing boards, can create circumstances where each is chasing the same limited dollars.
The center’s current structure also is confusing to outsiders, Center Stages Board President Mary Meyers said, leading to rejections of potential grants that could support the center and its members.
“It seemed like the center was the landlord and we were renters,” Meyers said. “So why should they give money to a landlord to fix up his building so he can make more money?”
If all five members join in a single nonprofit under the Center for the Arts and Sciences banner — which is in all their best interest — foundations and businesses will see a vibrant, multifaceted cultural community that shares a building instead of five disparate groups who cohabitate. They would be governed by the Brazosport Fine Arts Council Board of Trustees but still operate largely as they do now, Center for the Arts Executive Director West Copeland said.
The casual volunteer or visitor might not see any change whatsoever, he said. All of the programs people love, including plays, planetarium shows and museum exhibits, will continue to operate as they already do, Copeland said.
There is another applicable dose of Spock logic for those who don’t believe there is anything wrong with how the center and its members have operated for the last 40-plus years.
“Change is the essential process of all existence,” he said.
For the center and each of its groups to live long and continue to prosper, coming together under a single entity for the benefit of all is the most logical course for the future.
