“Soon as three o’clock rolls around, you finally lay your burden down.”
So went the lyrics of Chuck Berry’s 1957 song “School Days,” which recalls the dreariness and edginess of our own classroom experiences. The clock couldn’t move fast enough. That’s what recess is for.
These days, with particular, well-meaning ways meant to teach the fundamentals of education, can be especially challenging for students with autism and their teachers. That’s why an initiative started this year in Brazoria County is especially welcome and vital.
A state-funded Autistic Unit grant for a million dollars through the Greater Gulf Coast Cooperative was split between several area school districts to fund special sensory spaces for children who have severe autism. The grant was able to provide Damon ISD with a new playground, complete with calming musical instruments and sound-making equipment, and a sensory room.
In the sensory room, students can relax in a ball pit, use balancing items to center themselves, shuttle across the room on a scooter and generally regroup, refocus and be more successful in their learning processes, said Darla Van Dyke, an autism unit teacher at Damon ISD.
“It’s great for our kids because those who can’t sit still for very long can go into the room, go through some of the things in there and then come back and learn,” Van Dyke said.
There’s been a noticeable change in students’ behavior, Van Dyke said.
“Usually, when we first go in there, the kids go straight to the balls, and then after a few minutes, you’ll just see them calm,” Van Dyke said. “It’s almost like they have to calm themselves before we can do anything else.”
Educating students with autism poses unique challenges, but it’s worth the effort to find unique answers and unlock those students’ potential.
The sensory room at Damon ISD is a great example of meeting that challenge.
ACC continues to shine in rankings
Congratulations to Alvin C ommunity College for again being listed in the top 150 community colleges in America as ranked by the Aspen Institute for an award it will hand out in 2021.
Considering there are more than 1,000 community colleges across the United States, that’s quite impressive. What’s even more impressive is the Aspen Institute, an international nonprofit think tank, also ranked ACC among the top community colleges in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019, according to a news release from the college. Schools are nominated every other year.
Cracking the top 150 is the first in a three-round process in which the Aspen Institute narrows the list to 10 finalists. Then, after a round of campus visits, it selects a national winner of the $1 million Aspen Prize to be announced in 2021.
“Receiving this distinction is an important milestone for ACC,” board chairman Mike Pyburn said in the release. “It represents the hard work of our dedicated faculty and staff to increase academic success and career readiness for our students.”
The institute selected ACC based on student success in first-year retention and three-year graduation and transfer rates, and the number of number of certificates and degrees awarded per 100 full-time equivalent students. Other measures included data related to underrepresented minorities.
In other words, performance. And that’s what community colleges such as ACC deliver. With their lower tuition rates in a time of ever-increasing costs at universities and the flexibility they offer, community colleges fulfill an important role in post-secondary studies. Two-year schools are not second-class or lesser realms of higher education. Community colleges fill a vital purpose, and ACC is serving it better than most others across the nation, according to the Aspen Institute.
Campaign ad decisions don’t solve anything
Facebook has decided not to fact-check political ads. Twitter has decided not to allow political ads altogether.
So who’s right? Well, neither are, really, but their stances are reflective of the increasingly confusing world of politics accelerated by the social media whirl.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken a lot of heat over his company’s decision to effectively allow politicians to lie in ads on his platform, and it seems especially disturbing after all the brouhaha over the 2016 Russian election meddling. Politicians have made efforts to test the limits of Facebook’s policy. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential candidate, ran an ad falsely claiming Zuckerberg had endorsed President Donald Trump.
But Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has faced some blowback also over his decision to stop all political advertising, including issue ads. It creates a slippery slope in deciding what gets through the gate and what doesn’t. Environmental advocacy groups won’t be able to buy Twitter ads related to climate change, for example, while Exxon can.
And the policy seems to favor incumbents, since it will hinder unknown candidates in efforts to make themselves known.
This isn’t simply a matter of free speech versus the stifling of it, nor is it just Facebook vs. Twitter or Dorsey vs. Zuckerberg, although Dorsey’s move seemed a direct response to his rival.
What these developments have done is shine a further spotlight on how social media has affected political campaigning, and the need to protect free speech at the same time helping voters make informed decisions.
And the need for better answers.
