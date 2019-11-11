Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Showers developing this afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.