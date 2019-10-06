ACCLAIM
Cannes. Sundance. BAM?
The Clarion in Clute was a happening place last weekend for budding filmmakers gathered for the Brazosport Arts in Media Festival, which showcased over 1,600 short films and animated films created by high school and university students.
One only has to look at the list of winners from the event to realize its global attraction. Iran, Singapore, Taiwan and the United Kingdom were all represented.
The BAM Festival is an outgrowth of the nonprofit ARS ARCA created a year ago, and its creator and festival organizer Chris Duncan deserves a lot of credit for generating such enthusiasm in the festival in such a short amount of time.
“I just got the idea and persisted and wanted to make it happen,” Duncan said. “The key to making this happen was to work with teachers in the schools.”
Of course, in this day and age of YouTube, any Tom, Dick and Marty Scorcese wannabe can put out something on film. But film doesn’t exist in a vacuum, and festivals such as this represent a great opportunity for serious filmmakers. And any serious filmmaker will tell you there’s nothing like seeing their work shown in a public forum.
“My No. 1 goal is to give kids a chance — because they work very hard to make these films and animations — to have their projects shown in a big theater and hear the applause to encourage them,” Duncan said.
When creating the festival, Duncan expected it to stay local, but it quickly became global after submissions opened.
“Fundamentally this is a skills-based endeavor,” Duncan said. “They’re developing skills in digital media and there are a large number of opportunities in industry to have digital media skills. People spend hours on their cellphones every day; it’s digital media.”
Based on the inaugural success of this event, the future looks bright for BAM and for the opportunities it affords young filmmakers, from near and far.
ACCLAIM
Boys and Girls club deserving of recognition
“ ABC Afterschool Specials” was a TV anthology series that ran from 1972 to 1997 on weekday afternoons and was intended to educate as well as entertain, covering a variety of topics relevant to school-age children.
Well, what the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County has going definitely qualifies as an after-school special.
CEO Amber Newman and staff recently traveled to San Antonio for the Boys and Girls Club of America Southwest Leadership Conference, where the organization received the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures Award for having their organization grow 216 percent in the past three years. The award also came with an $8,000 prize.
The Brazoria County club serves more than 20 campuses across four school districts: Alvin ISD, Angleton ISD, Brazosport ISD and Sweeny ISD. The organization primarily focuses on providing after-school activities and programs for students.
Beyond its incredible growth, what’s also impressive about the Boys and Girls Club is its desire to serve as something more than just a place for parents to their send their kids to “hang out.”
“When school is out, we say the club is in,” Newman said. “Our program helps them to be able to know their child is in a safe place. We do really fun activities. It’s learning while having fun.”
The educational aspect of the club has received increasing emphasis.
“We are even teaching our members to code,” Newman said. “We are getting them ready. I think it’s really important. I want us to have a teen center, something for our teens.”
Of course, such efforts aren’t possible without willing adults who have the youths’ best interests at heart, Director of Operations Meeca Smith noted.
“I also see a lot of more energetic staff members coming in and just wanting to do the best for the kids and the community,” she said.
Newman and her staff deserve credit for building trust in the community that has resulted in phenomenal growth and awards, and for delivering a club that is more than an after-school child care program.
A SHAME
Keep the speculation in your head, not online
A two-vehicle crash Sept. 28 that seriously injured four Lake Jackson teenagers brought some rather insensitive online comments from people making judgments about what the young driver might have been doing at the time of the collision.
Preliminary information indicated a 16-year-old girl was driving a Chevrolet Malibu west when she failed to yield while turning left to go south onto Highway 35, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
The girl might have experienced a blind spot before pulling onto Highway 35, according to a woman who identified herself as riding in the other vehicle involved.
It seems speculation is inevitable with online comments, but mischaracterizing injured teens based on speculation alone while families work toward recovery is unnecessary and disrespectful.
As it is, the four teens have had multiple surgeries and have long recoveries ahead of them, according to family members. Speculation is futile at times like this and under such circumstances. Our thoughts and prayers for the teenagers should be the order of the day. They face a trying enough situation without having some speculative guilt trip laid on them.
