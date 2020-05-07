Letter decisions proof of Facts bias
It seems that The Facts is still leaning left on matters of politics. I was told one of my letters couldn’t be in print because I had said Joe Biden had or was certainly appearing to suffer from dementia. I think the return letter I got said there is no way we could print that.
I did notice in The Facts on April 30 you printed Larry Jablecki’s letter saying President Trump failed to prevent the deaths of thousands of our citizens. This is clearly stating something that no one knows to be true. Many of them were caused by Democrats telling their citizenry to go enjoy a Broadway show or go out to eat. In Louisiana they still had the Mardi Gras parades that were attended by lots of people, but all those deaths were caused by Trump.
It would seem the editor of The Facts is perhaps more than a little biased.
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
