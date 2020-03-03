Most operations big or small grasp the need for a website. But a bad or outdated site is worse than none at all.
The city of Danbury understands it is very late to the online party, lacking not only a website of its own but a regular social media presence as well. Its residents, like their forebearers decades ago, were left to find out about city happenings over the neighbor’s fence, through gossip or often not at all.
It decision last month to contract with with CivicCMS, a Kansas-based company that constructed and maintains client sites in all 50 states, to design and operate a website for Danbury. Its promised commitment to “bridging the gap” between residents and local government will be welcome in the small central Brazoria County city.
The chosen web developers tout an integrated platform specifically geared toward municipalities with 10,000 or so residents. Their expertise is going to be important both for the information it can provide and its attention to continually provide it.
Good government websites make available vital, current information for journalists, policymakers, residents who rely on reports, budgets, meeting notes, contacts for elected leaders and key employees, proposal interpretations, dates and times of public meetings, workshops, hearings — more information online than anyone would have thought possible two decades back. That’s progress.
That progress requires some work to remain current, however. Navigating to a city website, expecting to find such resources, only to wind up glaring at a page on which the most recent update is a news release from 2014, is disheartening. Far too many small governments treat websites like a child’s sought-after Christmas toy — fun at the beginning but soon relegated to the corner of a never-opened closet.
Some Danbury residents complained that the decision to choose a national website service instead of someone local who might be able to do it for significantly less was a waste of resources. Danbury resident Rhonda Holcomb, who recently entered then departed the city council race, complained “they haven’t considered local options that they should be considering.”
Having seen numerous government and community organizations in Brazoria County that opted for local, less expensive companies to run their sites, one with a lengthy track record of successfully operating municipal sites should be preferred. Some local cities had an on-staff hobbyist or knew a programmer create sites on the cheap that within months were essentially abandoned.
If that happened in Danbury, those same complainers would be back to gripe some more and the city would be no better off than it was a year ago.
Shopping local is ideal — let us support Brazoria County retailers and their quality products all day — until the welfare of an entire city depends on where you shop. Then the safer, smarter route is to go with a proven entity experienced in making sure a site is informative and continues to be so.
