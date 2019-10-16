Cars have become such a prominent part of American culture that people don’t think twice about stepping behind the wheel. But for thousands of people each year, a seemingly innocuous drive is their last.
Engineers dedicate resources to making sure intersections and roads are safe, protecting drivers from unnecessary crashes. Cars have been redesigned over the previous 50 years to include safety features and crumple zones that can allow drivers to walk away from serious crashes with only minor scratches.
Even with those efforts, roads like FM 2004 can develop reputations as deadly routes of travel. The road, which is becoming an increasingly busy thoroughfare between Galveston and Brazoria counties, needs safety features that do more than warn drivers the road might have hazards around the next turn.
FM 2004 connects Hitchcock to Lake Jackson, and despite its narrow lanes, acts as a major artery between the two counties. As both counties have grown, the road has become more important, but it is still just a two-lane country road with limited, if any, shoulders.
The road, which is the main access to the INEOS Chocolate Bayou plant, can experience periods of high traffic that back up vehicles and encourage aggressive drivers to take unnecessary risks.
Plans are in place to widen the road for shoulders beginning in December 2020, add periodic passing lanes, or Super-2 passing lanes, and turn lanes at all intersections, Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Danny Perez said by email. There are plans to eventually develop the road into a four-lane divided roadway, but a timeline has not yet been determined for that, he said.
No road, no matter how remote, deserves to develop a reputation as being deadly.
While improvements are welcome, they won’t stop hurried drivers from taking risks in the outer reaches of Brazoria County when they come across an apparent impediment.
As residents wait for improvements, they can still use caution on the road. Taking turns carefully and looking for safe openings to pass, when necessary, are the best form of safety.
For the time being, be respectful of the dangers of driving and take precautions when traveling between the two counties.
There are no longer any REAL Driver's Education requirements for obtaining a Driver's License in Texas
