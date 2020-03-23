ACCLAIM
Brazoria County has experienced panic buying in recent decades during days before storms and overhyped gasoline shortages. This unprecedented pandemic is an entirely different challenge.
There are plenty of groceries and household necessities available if everyone only buys what they need, but it requires the hard work of grocery and convenience store stockers, cashiers, managers and other essential staff to keep the doors open and shelves stocked.
These are people who often hear that their jobs are intended for high school students or those incapable of a higher-paying career. This situation shows those stereotypes couldn’t be further from the truth, and grocery store employees are absolutely essential to the functionality of this society. They deserve recognition for the important work they do.
In a time when they are experiencing a significant decrease in business, numerous Brazoria County restaurants have stayed open and offered to-go, drive-thru and delivery options for families who can’t or just don’t want to cook. This shows local restaurant owners and employees care about more than just a paycheck. They care about their community.
Drew Ryder, a longtime restaurant owner, had to temporarily close Freeport’s On The River. But at Lake Jackson’s Swamp Shack, he’s offering family specials for delivery or pickup, discounted from regular prices. This gives families a convenient, economical option and an opportunity to support local business at the same time. Many restaurants are following suit, which is extremely admirable.
Others are working without pay, bringing groceries to elderly neighbors and doing anything they can to help. Like County Judge Matt Sebesta said, we will be “Brazoria County strong” through this event. These helpful employees, volunteers and business owners are crucial to that strength.
School districts provide more than education
There are many things the community relies on local school districts to provide, including child care, facilities, education, mentorship and — extremely importantly, even in ordinary times — food.
Child nutrition staff at all Southern Brazoria County school districts know how important the latter role is, so important that thousands of children could miss meals daily without them.
As soon as the districts announced they would be off school for at least a few weeks, they also stepped up to provide free meals for local children. The districts are feeding anyone 18 and younger, whether they attend the school district or not. This typically includes a hot lunch and a cold breakfast for the next morning, something many students rely on every school day.
Brazosport and Angleton ISDs are serving meals from select locations and traveling to other neighborhoods. Besides being well-received, district leaders have seen it’s undoubtedly needed and plan to expand the services this week.
Columbia-Brazoria and Sweeny ISD are both serving meals from central locations as well, and leaders say they are actively working to reach the students and families who need them most.
The plans to expand show these leaders got these programs off the ground before all the minor details were worked out, which is something to commend. Nutrition is crucial and their feedings show that school districts care about much more than education.
A SHAME
Faking coronavirus to get time off is beyond repugnant
In any disaster, the worst of humanity will drag their heads out of the sand to use it to their advantage. That’s what South Carolina man Jeffrey Travis Long did when he forged a medical note stating he had the novel coronavirus.
He did this in an attempt to get paid vacation and it successfully shut his workplace down for five days for disinfecting. Not only did this hurt a business in a time when all businesses are already vulnerable, it preyed on a public panic and took advantage of a very real pandemic that has killed thousands.
He hoped to get two weeks off of work in a time when many people would gladly work double time in order to stay employed.
“It’s bad enough that everybody’s lives have been put in upheaval just trying to stay safe and get ahead of the curve here and get a grip on this coronavirus without having somebody causing basically massive panic,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said in a news conference.
Long was arrested and charged with breaching the peace and forgery. Hopefully he will get some time off of work in the form of being locked in a jail cell, but it’s a shame that his meals and bed will be on the taxpayers’ dime.
