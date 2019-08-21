In decades past, images of the Marlboro Man and Joe Camel evoked emotions in both adults and, in a more troubling fashion, children.
They were advertising ploys to attract and keep new users to already addictive tobacco products, and they worked. They worked so well the U.S. government pressured the groups to abandon many of the tried and true methods that had led to a sizable population of smokers around the world.
But while tobacco advertising has all but disappeared, electronic cigarette companies have popped up and borrowed a page from tobacco companies’ books. TV advertisements coupled with creative flavors might not on the surface level be designed to attract young users, but that hasn’t stopped teenagers from picking up the products.
TV advertisements for e-cigarettes should go the way of traditional tobacco products and disappear from the airwaves.
The idea behind e-cigarettes isn’t what’s being criticized here. The products have helped many people move away from using tobacco products that cause throat and lung cancers. But as the companies producing the battery-powered vaporizers found success, they developed advertising campaigns and new products to find additional customers.
While companies say their products are strictly for adults, the flavors available, which include apple, mango and other fruits, would be right at home on the labels of children’s juice boxes.
But the danger isn’t just in people under 21 using the products. One of the problems found with Joe Camel was children were able to identify the character. It created an already informed base of potential users who might grow up viewing tobacco products as fun and cool.
E-cigarettes are meant to get people away from smoking while still providing the nicotine boost many crave. But just by making younger potential users aware of the products cultivates an already informed potential user base.
These tactics are what pushed the proliferation of tobacco use in the U.S., something that has taken decades to undo.
But tobacco companies have noticed the success of e-cigarettes not only as a way away from traditional cigarette use, but for many as an alternative. Lorillard Tobacco Co. recently acquired e-cigarette company Blu as a means of offsetting its declining tobacco sales.
To Juul Labs’ credit, many of their television advertisements focus on former smokers giving up tobacco use in favor of e-cigarettes.
E-cigarettes are not the problem, but predatory advertising that is not geared toward younger audiences on a merely technical level is creating problems for schools, teenagers and parents.
Television ads for the products need to become a thing of the past before restaurant hostesses start asking customers if they would like to sit in the vaping or non-vaping sections.
