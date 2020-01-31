There was a time when feral hogs were isolated to rural areas. It was a problem your brother-in-law’s cousin’s friend had. They were a nuisance for farmers and people who preferred to live away from the city lights.
But in recent years the situation has changed.
The animals originally brought over to serve as a food source for Spanish settlers have grown to become a growing problem for Texans, now living in most parts of the state outside of far West Texas.
But it’s not just that the animals found their way into urban areas. In some cases, like in Brazoria County, the urban area found them.
“Here in Brazoria County we have so much development going on,” Brazoria County Game Warden Carter Rangel said. “We were one big cow pasture before they built all those houses.”
Unlike squirrels, hogs pose problems and danger to residents. They tear up gardens and yards, uproot plants and can knock over fences. They are omnivores, meaning they eat both plants and meat. And one hog can quickly become several. Feral hogs can start breeding at only six months old, and their gestation period is about 115 days with an average litter size between four and six, but that can sometimes go all the way up to 10, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Although they don’t usually target humans, they can still pose danger with their tusks and formidable weight.
But in the past it was easy to write the issue off as one isolated to the fringes of urban life. Now it wouldn’t be surprising to be driving down the highway and pass a group of hogs.
In the past, hunting and trapping was the preferred method to dealing with feral hogs, but as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department puts it, “it is highly unlikely to eradicate a hog population within an established range.”
What needs to happen is a plan be put in place beyond allowing landowners take care of the problem as it arises. That just results in a game of whack-a-hog that hasn’t proven very effective so far.
What that solution looks like is hard to say, but the issue has risen to such a level that the status quo can no longer be acceptable.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.