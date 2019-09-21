James Schmerber
How long will this one stay open before they close it and not use it, like most of the other ones?
Fallon Pennington
But will it be open? I don’t recall ever driving past any weigh station that was actually open.
Kay Newsom-Young
Put unmarked cars up by Loves and the dealerships will make a killing ... No one knows what a red yield sign means!
Charlie Smith
This will push the big trucks into other routes. ... Truckers on CB Radio be like“The Station is open boys.”
Jon Blackburn
I wish they would get harder on the car drivers who act like they can run 80 and then cut off big trucks just to make the exit they are racing too get to just so they can go shopping.
Dominick Royston
More revenue for the state!
Dean King
There’s more people running stop signs, red lights but a police officer told me they just don’t have the manpower to try to enforce people not stopping. Then you have the people doing 85 and 90 mph on 288/2004/523/332 and so on. If people are in that big of a hurry, leave earlier!
Joseph Alan Cook
And a lot of money for the state.
Clint Wehrly
Meanwhile on 2004 ...
Dolores Miller
No one is coming in through the borders, and the shipping ports, that will send very little to Houston. Texas government agencies will not be checking the value of gas anymore. So what could go wrong? The plastics they send from Freeport don’t weigh down enough or the chlorine doesn’t smell strong anymore and doesn’t weigh down enough? Sure sounds like any way to make a dollar.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.