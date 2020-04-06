ACCLAIM
Dr. David Huang has multiple personal reasons he wants to help the community get nutritious resources, which culminated into an admirable mission.
Huang founded Harvest for the Hungry, a nonprofit farm which will donate all that it grows to those in need by donating to Brazosport Cares in Freeport and The Food Basket in Clute, as well as other visitors.
Huang grew up poor, which inspired him to give back and help people learn how to use their resources efficiently. He also has perspective as an emergency specialist medical doctor that makes him want to keep people healthy.
“I notice people spending more money on unhealthy food that hurts them in the long run,” Huang said. “I want to use my resources at this farm to not only give food to those in need, but teach them how to easily cook a healthy meal, for less.”
Though he works in Houston, his farm is off FM 523 in Freeport and spans 61 acres. This makes the local food pantries an obvious choice to be beneficiaries, though Huang is willing to help anyone in need.
Huang is growing all kinds of fruits and vegetables, including apples, peaches, persimmons, oranges, pomegranates, onions and leafy greens.
“Once anything we grow here is ready for harvest, we’ll donate 100 percent of it,” Huang said.
This will help Southern Brazoria County foster healthier communities and aid in the fight against hunger.
ACCLAIM
Brazosport announcements a much-needed spirit lifter
This unprecedented pandemic has shown all of those who were able to experience a normal prom and graduation — or just uninterrupted school years — how lucky we were.
A month ago, Brazosport High School students thought they’d have that normal experience. Some would get together each week and make video announcements for their classmates, which likely gave them great technical and broadcasting experience.
When COVID-19 prevented them from going back to school in person for at least another month and restricted them from gathering to create these videos, the administrators and staff saw a need they could fill from afar.
The staff was “missing the kids like crazy and wanted a way to let them know we’re thinking about them,” Principal Richard Yoes said. “We’re looking forward to seeing them back at school.”
The videos now regularly broadcasting on Facebook definitely show the students that the staff care about and miss them. They get on the students’ level by wearing pajamas, joking about the ways they can fill their time and acknowledging their birthdays.
“All the activities that they’re involved in, everything they look forward to socially, has been taken away,” Yoes said. “For our seniors, this time is really tough because they had so much to look forward to.”
Though the students can’t participate in making video announcements the same way they used to, they at least know their school acknowledges and is trying to fill in for what they are missing.
A SHAME
Food Basket would have
given what burglar took
At a time when the majority of Brazoria County residents are stepping up to donate to and help local focal food pantries, it’s extremely shame-worthy someone — believed to be a client — burglarized The Food Basket in Clute.
Food pantries are facing a demand seldom seen as Texas is experiencing a 1,600 percent increase in unemployment claims. They are stepping up and working tirelessly to meet people’s needs and ensure they are doing everything possible to minimize hunger in the community.
Since The Food Basket gives away food for free, burglarizing them overnight is not only a financial inconvenience since they will have to repair what the burglar broke, but an insult to their mission.
“This is our fourth break-in. This one bothers me more because it was an adult,” Food Basket board president Michael Rowland said. “The previous time we were 90 percent sure it was kids because they took all of the candy.”
Evidence indicates that the burglar is someone who frequents the pantry, Rowland said.
“He didn’t have to break into our facility,” Executive Director Lisa Owsley said. “We are here to help those in need and those who ask for help.”
Though the pantry still has plenty of food to give out for free, this situation should not be one of the hardships they are facing.
Stealing is disgraceful, but stealing from a food pantry is despicable.
