With the increasing number of concerns related to vaping emerging, the Texas A&M University System has made the correct choice in prohibiting people from using the devices on its campuses.
Much like many decisions considered bold, however, it is fair to ask why the action did not happen sooner — the University of Texas System banned all tobacco use, including vaping, two years ago — and why it isn’t also the policy at other public places.
It is our right as Texans and Americans not to have our health imperiled by the decisions of others. It is the reasoning behind laws governing where people can smoke cigarettes and cigars and why people can’t have a few beers and drive home. The consequences of those activities can adversely affect innocent people.
As more research is done into the potential health hazards of vaping, it is becoming a more reasonable assumption that the wafts of white clouds being emitted from the pens and e-cigarettes are not as harmless as previously thought.
“I do not want to take any unnecessary chances with the health of our students, faculty and staff,” A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a news release earlier this week. “This health threat is serious enough that I want to see the ban include every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory within the Texas A&M System.”
That threat currently shows more than 800 cases of people experiencing severe lung problems linked to vaping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A dozen have died. Researchers have yet to determine exactly what is causing the ailments beyond the common link of e-cig use.
Authorities have urged people to refrain from using the products while the outbreak is being investigated and recommended pregnant women and youths abstain in general.
Many places — but not all — that ban tobacco smoking also prohibit the use of e-cigarettes and vaping pens. It is the appropriate course to safeguard the health of the many and should spread to all public places.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.