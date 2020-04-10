THE GROCERY STORE
A shopper must be very careful these days, what with the coronavirus around. I have wrapped myself in Glad from head to toe, wear three masks and avoid buying Asian food.
The problem in Texas is not the virus, but knowing which laws to obey, what exactly is “essential,” the buzz term of late, along with “social distance, “plateau” and “It’s a Democratic hoax.” What is our state government doing?
While most governors issued statewide stay-in-shelter orders, Gov. Greg Abbott did nothing, citing “local control,” an odd stance for someone who has overruled local laws and ordinances for everything from plastic bags to Uber, Lyft and cutting trees. “I am governor of 254 counties in the state of Texas. More than 200 of those counties in the state of Texas still have zero cases of people testing positive for COVID-19,” Abbott said March 23. He said cases of COVID-19 are increasing in places in urban settings like Dallas, Houston and Austin, but not in the state’s more rural counties.
So it was left to local leaders to take charge. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, issued their own orders closing schools, prohibiting more than 10 people to gather, etc. So did leaders in many other Texas cities. However, in Collin County (McKinney), County Judge Chris Hill ruled all business are essential and nothing should close. Abbott eventually issued an opaque statewide order to stay at home, except he said it didn’t actually mean to stay at home.
However, a few days later, Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued another proclamation excluding churches from the 10-people order which overrode any local orders. It was all very confusing and potentially dangerous. At one church in Washington state, nearly every member of a 60-person choir tested positive or exhibited coronavirus symptoms after meeting for practice. Abbott also decreed the Texas border with Louisiana, where the virus went viral, would be manned by DPS troopers to monitor diseased Cajuns. Maybe we should just build a wall.
Other governors sent out mixed messages. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott first ordered in-person operations of non-essential businesses to close. Then, two days later, “to provide further clarity,” the governor ordered big box stores to halt sales of “non-essential” products such as video games and exercise mats. So Vermont shoppers will hear, “Clean out aisle five — bathrobes, books and barbells. Open up parts of the produce section. Carrots are essential, but close the kale.” Florida Gov. Rick Scott sent out three different orders of what was to close. Each one contradicted the previous order.
Back here, you could jog in city parks but don’t get within 6 feet of muggers. That order didn’t work, so city workers took down the basketball hoops. Restaurants were closed except they could sell take-out food from the curb, which included mixed drinks, and drive-thru orders. (Buy stock in any company that makes Styrofoam.) Barber shops and beauty parlors were closed, but furniture stores and bodegas remained open. Bars had to close, but liquor stores were open. Cafes or restaurants within hospitals or medical facilities were excluded, so for a tasty meal, hop down to your local hospital. Try eating Jell-O and oatmeal while wearing a mask. Gun stores are considered essential. Grave diggers could still go to work, which leads us to an embarrassing situation. UT-San Antonio sent out an email to all donors telling how the school was closed because of the deadly coronavirus. Then it asked for donors to remember the school in their wills. An apology email followed within hours.
Here I am still at the grocery store. Shelves that once contained cleaners, antiseptics and toilet paper are bare. Can anyone explain why there has been a run on toilet paper? It has been around since 1891 when Seth Wheeler patented perforated toilet paper on a roll. What a breakthrough! At last people could go to the bathroom.
I see there is no Corona beer for sale here. It was declared non-essential under a Mexican government order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Maybe if the brewer changed its name. Weather forecasters can go to work, at least there is 10 to 20 percent chance of it. So we can’t buy flowers or get a haircut, but liquor stores and gun shops remain open. Our ERs may be receiving even more customers. By the way, what’s a bodegas?
