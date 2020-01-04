Usually it’s people who set new year’s resolutions, not their employers.
U-Haul, a Phoenix-based truck rental company, will no longer hire potential employees who use nicotine products. That means using cigarettes, patches, nicotine gum and vaping products will stand between applicants and a possible job.
The company will be able to screen applicants for nicotine use, just as many companies already do for other drugs, in 21 states including Texas. U-Haul said the policy compliments its “Healthier You” program which already helps employees quit smoking, according to CBS News.
The company’s move is likely to ruffle many feathers, but it isn’t making these changes just to make a political statement although there likely is some of that going on.
“Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks,” U-Haul Chief of Staff Jessica Lopez said in a statement, according to CBS News. “This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our Team Members on their health journey.”
The company frames the decision as a move to improve the health of its thousands of employees. For a company that provides health insurance policies, the well-being of its employees can come down to a game of numbers and dollars, where use of nicotine products poses certain health risks that could impact the larger workforce.
Make no mistake, nicotine is an addictive product with no health benefits. Picking up smoking, or even vaping when not used as a way of quitting smoking, is a personal choice, and by no means is a company required to hire any individual and support those choices if it disagrees with them.
One catch is the new rule applies to nicotine products, not tobacco products. So, even people who have kicked the cigarette pack to the curb but are dependent on nicotine products like patches and vaporizers will be grouped in with tobacco users, who are likely the target of this new policy.
Inhaling tobacco smoke can lead to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer, but nicotine is the ingredient in tobacco products that leads to addiction, according to the Federal Drug Administration.
U-Haul’s move is not to create problems, but to work toward better health for its employees. When so many people complain of government overreach and say it’s best to let the market or private parties make decisions about their bodies, this is how it happens.
For-profit companies don’t exist as charities. At the end of the day, what matters is their bottom line, and if hiring new employees is hurting that, then the company has a responsibility to look out for itself.
Nicotine use is an expensive habit, and if putting down the cigarette is what stands between a person being unemployed or having a job, then maybe they should take some time to reevaluate things.
