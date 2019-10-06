Grab a handful of dry spaghetti and toss it in a pot. Turn on the stovetop and wait for the pasta to boil. When the spaghetti is ready, drain the pot of water and dump the pasta onto a plate.
What you will have is not a meal, but a good illustration of what Brazoria County looks like when talking about pipelines.
Brazoria County is no stranger to pipelines, with all sorts of chemicals being transported throughout the area in channels above and under ground. For many of these materials, they are left out of sight and buried, and that can lead many residents to underestimate the number of chemicals flowing under their feet.
Residents recently raised concerns at a meeting for the village of Jones Creek where they complained of a hydrogen pipeline being installed under the ground on Primrose Road.
The installation was approved by aldermen in July, and the village will receive $275,000 from Praxair for allowing its construction, which will be put toward drainage improvements in the area.
Concerns of construction of pipelines in Brazoria County are much like complaints of water in Galveston; they are a reality that can’t be avoided. Gas lines run into homes across the county, and chemical plants transport materials under the ground without residents noticing.
Already running around Jones Creek are several pipelines marked as containing “highly volatile liquids,” according to the Railroad Commission of Texas.
Residents do have a right to complain about projects being built near their homes, but these projects are part of what keeps Brazoria County churning. Not only do they provide job opportunities, but they come with financial benefits for residents.
Jones Creek aldermen approved knocking a nickel off the village’s tax rate at the beginning of this month, and it’s possible that wouldn’t have been an option if not for the deal with Praxair.
Pipelines are part of what keeps the county humming, and residents shouldn’t expect that any one area is immune to the demands of industry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.