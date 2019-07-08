ACCLAIM
Brazoswood High School’s rocketry students had big hopes when they went to the New Mexico desert to launch their year-long project. That they didn’t reach their lofty goal because of some leaky valves in the rocket doesn’t diminish the admiration of the community for their dedication and achievement.
But those classmates didn’t do it for us.
“We had to do this for John,” Dynamics Leader Riley Arnold said.
John Redden, designated a payload engineer on the project, died in April. The loss brought the team together, and he remained in his classmates’ minds as they sent the rocket he helped create into space.
“I think he would’ve felt incredibly proud,” Lead Engineer Elena de Valcourt said.
And rightfully so. Even though the rocket reached only 12,859 feet, far short of the 70,000-foot goal and 26,000 feet achieved by the previous year’s class, the valve problems caused it to travel significantly farther than expected, class members said. Radio communication also allowed the class to receive real-time flight data from the rocket, including the angle and altitude of the flight along with the oxygen tank pressure, which is something incredibly difficult to get, de Valcourt said.
This year’s rocket class achieved more than can be measured in raw data. They bonded first with a quiet, modest kid who became their close friend, and then dealt with his passing by ensuring his spirit remained part of the team. They are a remarkable group of kids who just happened to make a pretty impressive rocket.
ACCLAIM
Sea turtle patrollers help endangered species thrive
Back in May 2002, Melvin Sides saw some unusual eggs while walking along the beach in Quintana. He had heard about the endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle on television and recognized the tracks leading from the nest back into the surf.
Those eggs were the first found on the Upper Texas Gulf coast in at least two decades, we reported at the time. The 113 eggs in the nest were put into a cooler and sent to a Padre Island research facility for incubation and eventual release. It is the same practice as when Kemp’s ridley eggs are found today.
What has changed in the almost two decades since those eggs were found on Quintana is the level of local awareness and the number of Kemp’s ridley turtles in nature — it was fewer than 6,000 back in 2002 and is estimated at about 9,000 now, showing how successful conservation efforts have been.
The awareness part is helped by a dedicated group of volunteers who spend several hours on a shift scouring beaches looking for signs of turtle activity. When they find it, they alert rescuers to come to collect the eggs and spend the time education bystanders about the Kemp’s ridley and efforts to save the species, volunteer Beth Winkelhake told us recently.
Beachgoers likely have seen the turtle patrol-marked vehicles making rounds. They are a vital component to ensuring the Kemp’s ridley will be around for future generations, and their dedication is to be admired.
A SHAME
Democrats cross line of promising into pandering
With a field of presidential candidates larger than the ideal classroom size, Democratic hopefuls can be expected to do everything possible to win the support of the country’s largest union. Ten of its contenders did just that Friday afternoon by delivering speeches during National Education Association national meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.
It’s also not surprising that promises flew like study hall spitwads, since it is what politicians looking for votes do. When those promises become outright pandering for votes, however, it’s time to assess whether the candidates are principled or opportunistic.
Most of the candidates who spoke Friday sought to bolster their standing with the 3 million-strong teachers’ group by saying they would appoint a public school teacher as education secretary if they win the White House. The ensuing frenzied applause made it clear the promise was a winner.
Someone with an understanding of life in American’s public school systems beyond ivory tower studies is an important attribute for an education secretary. That person might not be a public school teacher, and to guarantee someone in that occupation gets the job shows the candidate is more interested in winning votes than fixing the systemic problems public schools face.
Americans have enough politicians who tell us what we want to hear, which is exactly what most of the Democratic contenders did Friday at the NEA forum.
