The Hispanic tradition of Las Posadas is a heartwarming tale of the Christmas story in which Joseph and a very pregnant Mary go from door to door seeking refuge for the night after their long journey to Bethlehem. After being turned away from many inns, finally a single innkeeper takes pity upon them and offers them shelter for the night.
This day, as Christians around the world celebrate the birth of their Savior, too many would be those who closed the door on the poor, tired parents-to-be, and too few would offer them shelter.
Today should be a celebration not just of faith but of philosophy that is practiced every day of the year. It is one that does not align itself with anger or judgment, but with the message delivered to the shepherds in the field proclaiming good news.
“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.’”
Americans have just concluded a period of the year in which they are at once the most generous and unforgiving. In our places of plenty, we demonstrate inconsideration, hostility and greed toward our fellow man. We also slip dollars into red kettles, scramble to replace items families lost to fires and help children have a happy Christmas morning by giving to toy and food drives.
The generous part is what the baby lying in a manger two millennia ago would go on to teach us about how we should pattern our lives.
“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”
In reading the Bible, it is clear the meaning of Christmas is the start of a journey of humility and sacrifice. It demonstrates that often the greatest gift we can share is kindness. It tells us that we are not judged on what we give someone for Christmas, but how we treat people every day of our lives.
Our columnist, Gin Crawford, has it right when she starts preaching around Thanksgiving that she has no need for more stuff. She cherishes the time spent with loved ones at Christmas, the joy of companionship, the ability for everyone to be together. As much as we enjoy ripping open wrapping paper, often the greatest gift we can share is not what’s in the box but being with the other people in the room.
Our wish for all of our readers today is that no matter what they find under the tree, they find love in where they gather and share that love throughout the year ahead with everyone close to them and every stranger they come across. That is the spirit of Christmas and the message delivered to us on that night in the pastures.
Merry Christmas to everyone. May there be peace on Earth and in your hearts.
