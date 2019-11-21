In the aftermath following Hurricane Harvey, national news outlets pointed to a particular feature of Houston’s civil design that contributed to the city’s flooding problems: urban sprawl.
The city’s massive expansion over the past several decades replaced absorbant soil with concrete and pavement, often giving water no place to go other than up. Loss of wetlands and other natural areas contributed to the flooding of the city, and that story isn’t too different from what has been happening in and around Brazoria County, albeit at a different pace.
But Brazoria County still has several green spaces, many of which are protected, that allow places for that water to go and sanctuaries for migrating wildlife to nest and thrive.
So it’s good news when amid all this business expansion a story comes through that a natural area is going to be left the way it was found and be protected from development.
The Galveston Bay Foundation is acquiring 4,650 acres of wetlands near Chocolate Bay next year after being approved for $10.5 million in funding, something that will allow the organization to operate at a scale beyond what it has in the past, foundation President Bob Stokes said.
The land acquisition will cost $10 million and there is another $500,000 of funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for habitat restoration, transactional expenses and establishing a conservation easement with the Katy Prairie Conservancy, according to a news release.
It’s easy to point to economic wealth and growing chemical plants in the distance as proof of the county’s good economic fortunes, but the county also relies on a certain level of natural resources to provide a welcoming environment for residents and to continue to play a role in the environmental diversity of the Gulf Coast.
All the money in the world can’t bring a bird back from extinction. Once environmental damage is done, it’s difficult to undo. Any efforts to preserve the natural resources Brazoria County has should be celebrated.
Unlike much of Houston, Brazoria County still has plenty of land that isn’t tarnished by expansive parking lots. Efforts to ensure the region’s original inhabitants — birds, plants and other animals — should be celebrated. After all, they were part of what brought people here in the first place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.