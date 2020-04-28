Residents in the Rosharon area had limited shopping options before the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Brazoria County.
If they needed to pick up something quickly for a school project, they could stop in the new Dollar General. If they needed a beverage or snack, there were a few gas stations and convenience stores.
Many people who live in the subdivisions off FM 521 and FM 1462 in the unincorporated area of north-central Brazoria County are avoiding those outlets these days because they’re also where state corrections officers shop.
The deaths of two inmates at the Terrell Unit in Rosharon, one of four Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons with Rosharon addresses, show why those places are being avoided. The risk of COVID-19 being carried from behind prison walls into public places in their community isn’t worth it.
We’ve seen quite a few comments on social media that minimize that risk. Too many people believe a threat inside the prison is just another punishment to those who don’t belong in civic society. It’s an ignorant view.
There are more than 1,700 employees split among Rosharon’s four state prisons, including 466 at the Terrell Unit. They are overseeing dozens of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, and might have been supervising them before knowing they were infected. It can take up to 14 days from exposure until novel coronavirus symptoms show themselves, medical experts said.
The number of exposures continues to grow, as each day in the last week more inmates than regular county residents have tested positive for the disease.
Despite the protections in place, there is no guarantee a prison employee won’t be infected by an asymptomatic inmate, unwittingly carrying the potentially deadly virus into the larger community. Tightly packed areas like nursing homes and prisons have proven effective breeding grounds for the virus.
“The more concentrated you have, the more apt that the guards will be to get it and bring it home to their families,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Throughout the state, four employees and 10 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. Another 12 deaths are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results to determine if their deaths were COVID-related.
There is no way of telling whether those people could have infected people in the larger community around the prisons where the cases occurred. We can only tell that to dismiss the prison cases as being less serious than those in the larger community shows a fundamental misunderstanding of how a pandemic works and how everyday residents can be affected.
