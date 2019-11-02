Kevin Staggs
I didn’t realize the CHICKEN Club was still a thing!
Bobby Blair
I need a shirt, ASAP.
Luis Mendoza
It’s scandalous. Most of these “anti-drug” programs are supported by the organizations that profit most from drug and alcohol abuse: police, lawyers, churches and drug dealers. Why churches? AA and NA ends with going to church and paying in the rest or your life for “serenity.” It doesn’t take a Rhodes scholar to know drugs and alcohol are bad. These programs literally introduce our kids to this garbage in fourth grade? No thanks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.