Most parents wouldn’t think of taking their child for a car ride without ensuring they are locked safely in a protective seat. If they didn’t and they were in a collision, the injuries — or worse — inflicted on their child would haunt them daily.
But too many of those parents don’t think what could happen if they let their child run free at the beach and be around the swimming pool without a life vest. Yes just like with a car crash, it only takes a second of inattention to inalterably change the lives of both the parent and child.
The Sheffield family and Kailey Holian-Perez know that pain and have turned their tragedies into a mission to prevent others from experiencing it. Every resident should heed their stories and support their work to protect children from drowning.
Through their nonprofit foundation Rory the Warrior, named for their 3-year-old who wandered from his family into an unsupervised swimming pool, Jason and Sherry-Dawn Sheffield are collecting new and used life jackets to distribute to other families. They hope to gather at least enough to distribute to families at the beach during Memorial Day weekend, though they’d like to make it a summer-long effort.
Unlike inflatable floaties and other inexpensive items parents entrust their children’s safety to, life jackets are up to the job of protecting children. Kids might find them uncomfortable and they’re certainly bulky on a young frame, but they will keep them above the water, even when nature’s hazards work to submerge them.
All other conceivable measures are no match to high tides, undertow and unguarded pools.
“I put my children in swim lessons, I was in the pool with them, I never left them alone, I’m CPR and first aid certified,” Holian-Perez said. “I did everything I thought I possibly could as a mother — everything I knew to do, I did, but I didn’t know everything that I should have known.”
Her son Weston, who was nonverbal and had autism, drowned in 2016 when he was 7. Holian-Perez never saw the signs of drowning she expected.
“What you see on TV is not how a drowning happens,” she said. “There’s not splashing and screaming and yelling. You’re submerged. It’s silent.”
Nearly 400 children — 267 boys and 119 girls, as of last week— have drowned in Texas since Rory’s fatal accident in 2016 — and those numbers just keep rising, the Sheffields said. And the one thing all of those deaths have in common, according to the experts, is they were 100 percent preventable.
Rory the Warrior is continuing to collect life jackets and money to provide the life-saving equipment to families. Anyone who has a life jacket a child has outgrown or no longer needs is encouraged to donate it; information on how to give to the drive can be found at rorythewarrior.org.
While the effort is focused on children, people of all ages heading out onto the water or into it should wear a life jacket so they, too, do not become a statistic. One life lost to drowning is too many, especially when they are so easily preventable.
