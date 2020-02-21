Primary ballots have strange duplication
As I get ready this morning to go do my civic duty, I’m studying the sample ballots in The Facts morning paper to ensure my candidates are listed. I studied both ballots (Democrats and Republicans).
To my surprise, I find a discrepancy in that there is a person by the name of Roque “Rocky “ de la Fuente Guerra running for both the Republican and the Democratic Party. When I questioned this at the voting place, I was told that person had switched parties at the last minute and thus remained on both ballots. Also I was told by a person at the voting place it was a moot point because that person had no chance of winning.
I strongly disagree with a person being allowed to be on both ballots as it should be unconstitutional to do so. Whoever allowed this to happen should be reprimanded, because it allows one individual to take away votes from another candidate from two different parties. Plus, the fact that this individual is Hispanic, makes it the more serious of a problem.
I should know because I am Hispanic and I see this as a wrong injustice. Right is right, and wrong is wrong. This I firmly believe.
It would be good to hear from those responsible that this wrong will be righted and ensure it won’t happen again.
Duke Gamino, Lake Jackson
