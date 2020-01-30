Any time animal rights come up, everyone becomes a hero. Anyone who floats the idea of the reality of putting animals down immediately becomes a villain. But reality isn't always pleasant, and dealing with the realities of not getting animals into loving homes can sometimes mean facing those unpleasant aspects.
Take for instance the current SPCA of Brazoria County building. Almost no one is arguing it is adequate at meeting the current needs of the county. Because of this, the Lake Jackson City Council will likely put a $3.5 million bond initiative in front of voters to either build a new facility, renovate the current facility or partner with other groups to build a combined facility.
With the first vote to place the bond on the ballot came a flood of animal advocates with questions and demands for the city before it moves forward with any solid plan.
While the advocates had the best interest of the city's animals in their hearts, they risk killing any proposal before it has a chance to get off the ground.
At one point in the discussion, there was a question posed to the city about whether animals might be euthanized if the city does not come to an agreement with the SPCA and the animals cannot be taken to a rescue.
“We would hope not,” City Manager Bill Yenne said.
And that encapsulates a lot of the discussion. It's likely no one wants adoptable animals to be put down, but by derailing a solid proposal, advocates risk making that a more likely result.
In terms of how animals currently find homes, there definitely is room for improvement — there always is. But it's possible to kill an effort to help these animals if advocates never deem the presented options as worthy choices.
What the city needs right now is an open-ended option to solving the area's animals' needs. That means the city might not have all the answers at the moment. It is preparing three options before the issue comes before voters, but residents are already clamoring to know the city's concrete intentions. If these demands derail the city's plans, that could put off officials' access to the funds to make a decision on how to handle the future of animal rescue.
Delaying the city's access to resources that could solve those problems will only make the matter more pressing and limit leaders' options as the 2023 deadline approaches.
But the contract with SPCA expires in 2023, so something needs to be done. Let's not prevent a less than ideal option that can be built upon from reaching fruition in the name of staking a hardline stance to protect animals.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.