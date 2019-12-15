Prayers of thanks alternate with prayers for strength, and Christmas wishes come in the same batches as sympathy cards.
Grieving through the holidays is at once heartbreaking and uplifting — a combination difficult to describe.
I lost my mom the week of Thanksgiving. Relatively healthy up until this fall, exercising, eating right, none of us knew how sick she was inside, so the end came suddenly. One month of specialists and hospitals, gut-wrenching decisions, and she was gone.
The pain we feel at her loss cuts deep, and now, three weeks later, it blindsides us at unexpected times. Praying over the Thanksgiving table, on the drive home when I’d usually call her or listening to a child’s Christmas concert, thoughts of all the experiences we’ll have without her take our breath away.
Then there are the smiles. The laughter at knowing what she would say, the memories of her not so very long ago, kicking a ball in the backyard with her grandson or kicking everyone’s rear at Chinese checkers. Mom was a doer.
Flipping through boxes of photos, the way we only do when someone has died, we grin right back at her as a child, a teenager, a new mom. She had that same wide smile she wore right up to days before her death.
She loved angels and collected them in figurines and photos. This Christmas season, they’re everywhere, each one a sweet reminder of her.
My grief is not unique. The Lord has taken a lot of angels home this season. Dave Bleakney, who led the Angleton Danbury Hospital District through its transition to UTMB Health and served in Rotary Club with me for years, died suddenly. Daniel LeFave, a Brazosport ISD assistant principal, husband, father and lover of the arts, died after a long fight with cancer, right around the same time we lost Mom. Several other friends have lost fathers-in-law, friends, spouses.
We mourn them, even as we celebrate and thank God for them.
Gratitude through grief has to be the most complicated emotion. Losing Mom is the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. At the same time, I thank God it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. Losing a parent is the natural order of things, even if it comes years, decades, before we’re ready.
The pain we feel, no matter the loss, also is a gift. To have loved someone so strongly, and to have had them love you just as hard that it hurts this badly to lose them, means we have experienced great joy. Who would trade the joy in order to miss this pain? I wouldn’t.
So we get through it. Celebrate when we can, cry when we have to, and grow through each emotion, always in gratitude of what they built that we are left to enjoy. We live our lives in ways that would make them proud, and we support each other.
That’s what Mom would want for us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.