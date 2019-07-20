Editor’s note: This editorial originally ran on July 15, 1969, in the Brazosport Facts, the day before the Saturn V rocket lifted Apollo 11 astronauts on their mission to the moon.
The expedition followed two decades of pleading. The voyage was a lone one, and expensive, and the outcome was rather a failure. Some might have termed it an epochal venture, even then, but that wasn’t the idea. The country putting up the money wanted a profit from gold and spices, and the trip didn’t produce it.
Obviously, in the five centuries since, the discovery of the New World has. turned out a profit for a lot of people.
It in fact eventually produced gold and spices. But the real value was not of the kind that could be foreseen by Columbus’ backers.
What might we bring back from the moon that’s worth the billions it cost to get there?
Many ask that. A frequent criticism is that the money spent on putting a man on the moon could be better spent in feeding the nation’s hungry mouths.
The same argument would apply to the tens of millions spent traveling unknown roads to dead ends in medical research, before some chance turn rids us forever of an affliction.
What’s for me in a moon landing? There’s only one answer: We don’t know. We can’t know but what the moon is a worthless piece of property. Or that it’s a source of new values impossible to anticipate with earthbound experience.
To fail to take this adventure for the lack of certain knowledge of what it might profit us, would be to disapprove venturing into any unknown quantity.
We have to know.
And in the search for knowledge, and in fulfillment of the spirit of adventure, tomorrow’s flight of Apollo 11 is the significant journey. All in the past has been preparation for this flight, and all that follows will be refinement and application.
We have been very close before. But that is not enough.
Nor would it satisfy the first goal of space exploration for a manless vehicle to scoop up samples of moon dust and return them, as the Soviet Union seems trying to do.
It is the human accomplishment that inspires humans.
It is the first human foot stepping physically into the dust of the moon that we regard as the fulfillment of our moon program.
This is the flight history will remember. These are the men the future may equate with Columbus.
