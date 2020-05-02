A large fissure has emerged as the novel coronavirus pandemic has stretched from its early days of “no need to worry” to the economic implosion state and national leaders are trying to muffle. The two sides largely can be defined as those who consider the situation to be overblown and an infringement on their personal liberties and those who believe personal and community protection should overrule making a buck.
It also seems to separate between those who have been affected by COVID-19 or are at greater risk of it, and those who have not.
With the easing of restrictions Friday by Gov. Greg Abbott, both sides of the chasm — and the much quieter majority in the middle — should be satisfied that how they deal with the virus is more in their hands. Government guidelines remain in place, but how much people choose to take advantage of the cracked door into a full economic reopening will be a personal decision.
Those who believe the danger of an airborne disease remains high and don’t want to head out among the masses are welcome to remain sheltered safely in their own homes. Or if they choose to go out, gloves, masks and disinfectants can be applied to offer a level of protection. It’s up to them, and the state’s eased restrictions allow them to make that decision without jeopardizing unemployment benefits or their health.
Others who think any edict telling them they can’t do whatever they darn well please also have the opportunity to go about their lives as they see fit now. If they and five friends want to dine in a lightly populated restaurant, go see a movie or find a fashionable new shirt to wear to either, they can.
Likewise, business owners who believe opening their doors to inside sales poses an unnecessary risk to their staff or customers, or doesn’t make sense to their bottom line, can continue to provide curbside services or not open at all. Those who have a green light to partially reopen and think it’s the only way to save their business, rehire staff or just pay the bills can put out a welcome mat.
For many people in Brazoria County, the change in government mandates won’t be much of one at all. On any given day during the last six weeks, a sizable contingent of people behaved as though the rules didn’t apply to them. Stores that were open remained busy, a minority wore masks and social distances could be measured in inches instead of feet. How many residents who had been following the restrictions before choose to join in the laissez faire approach to pandemic control will be interesting to watch.
Remember, though, how long it takes for the cracked door to be flung wide open depends largely on our own behaviors. We have been blessed to have not had more serious cases of the disease thus far, and that number has been controlled because of the restrictions instituted by our local and state leaders. Continuing to social distance, wearing masks, frequently washing hands and caring as much about whether your personal decisions can impact others in the community will put the pandemic further behind us more quickly.
